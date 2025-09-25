  • Tech Tech

Scientists discover concerning health hazard lurking in common foods: 'Urgent need for public awareness'

The problem is widespread and growing.

by Megan Lewis
A new study from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, revealed that a hidden danger may be lurking in our homes and our bodies, reported the Indian Express

Microplastics, tiny particles less than five millimeters in size, are not only polluting the planet but also harming human health by disrupting gut function and weakening immunity. 

What's happening?

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Gastroenterology, showed that microplastics, which can be found in bottled water, seafood, salt, milk, and even the air, can accumulate in the body over time. Once inside, they attach to the intestinal wall, causing inflammation and interfering with digestion. 

Disturbingly, microplastics have been detected in human feces and even gallstones. 

The average person unknowingly consumes an amount equivalent to the size of a credit card every week. This exposure has been linked to reduced good gut bacteria, increased harmful microbes, and a compromised immune system. 

Why is this concerning?

Our gut health is deeply connected to our overall well-being, from how we digest food to how we fight off disease. By damaging the gut lining and allowing toxins into the bloodstream, microplastics may increase the risk of chronic illnesses, infections, and even cancer. 

Additionally, the disruption of healthy gut bacteria can weaken the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to a range of health issues beyond just digestive problems. 

"These findings reinforce the urgent need for public awareness and stricter policies to reduce plastic pollution," said Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, who led the study. The problem is widespread and growing, making action more critical than ever. 

What can I do?

Dr. Khaiwal suggests starting with simple changes: avoid drinking from plastic bottles, don't pour hot drinks into plastic cups, and choose fresh foods over packaged ones. 

Wearing natural fabrics like cotton instead of synthetic materials can also help. Cutting down on single-use plastics in everyday life is a powerful step, but long-term impact will depend on stronger global policies, like the Global Plastic Treaty, to reduce plastic production and pollution at its source.

x