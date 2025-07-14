Scientists stunned after finding one of Earth's most remote places blanketed in dangerous material: 'Is it snowing plastic … ?'

Microplastics are tiny, sometimes imperceptible pieces of plastic that are no bigger than 5 millimeters, or the size of a pencil eraser.

Early findings from an ambitious global research project show that microplastics might truly be everywhere on our planet — even in the world's most remote locations.

What's happening?

Alan Chambers has gained acclaim for exploring some of the world's most extreme locations. He has skied across Iceland and led a team that walked from Canada to the North Pole.

His latest mission, CNN reported, is for an important scientific cause.

Chambers is heading up Mission Spiritus, an initiative aimed at assessing the global spread of microplastics and nanoplastics. His goal is to gather samples from remote locations on every continent.

"Mission Spiritus aims to deliver evidence-based insights that enable impactful solutions, driving meaningful transformational change on one of humanity's most pressing environmental crises," the organization says on its website.

The first journey took place last year, as Chambers and a fellow explorer spent two months skiing from the Antarctic coast to the geographic South Pole. Over the 715-mile journey, the pair filled tins with snow, which were eventually tested by a scientist in Chile. Although the research into those samples is ongoing, initial results have raised some eyebrows.

"The researchers found some traces of plastic in (samples from) the middle of Antarctica. The only way it can get there is the wind system," Chambers told CNN. "Is it snowing plastic in Antarctica?"

Chambers retrieved samples earlier this year from the world's largest sand desert in Oman's Empty Quarter. This summer, he'll do the same in the Faroe Islands. If the project receives enough funding, Chambers also plans to explore remote locations in Chile, the Comoros Islands, Canada, and Western Australia.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics are tiny, sometimes imperceptible pieces of plastic that are no bigger than 5 millimeters, or the size of a pencil eraser. Tiny pieces of plastic can be manufactured for various uses, such as beads and microfibers, or they can break off from larger pieces of plastic.

No matter how they are created, however, microplastics are everywhere. Along with Antarctica, they're found commonly in our oceans, drinking water, soil, and the air we breathe. They're even in human brains.

The health effects of microplastic pollution are still largely unknown, but new research frequently emerges that paints a worrying picture. Recent studies have linked the issue to health problems such as diabetes, digestive issues, and multiple cancers.

What's being done about microplastics?

Chambers told CNN his goal is to raise awareness for plastic recycling in an attempt to keep microplastics out of the atmosphere and water.

And although reusing and recycling plastic will help (while also promoting the circular economy), so will using less of the material. Whether it's by choosing natural cleaning products or reusable shopping bags and food-storage containers, every time we choose to avoid plastic, we create fewer opportunities for plastic waste.

