Researchers make surprising discovery about states that ban plastic shopping bags: 'May be even more effective'

Over the past decade, many cities and states across the country have passed plastic bag bans and taxes in an effort to curb plastic pollution. While it still may be too early to gather definitive data regarding these measures, a pair of researchers has found surprising results.

For years, plastic waste has had a significant and detrimental impact on the environment, affecting ecosystems, wildlife, and even human health. It pollutes ecosystems, contaminates water and soil, and poses countless risks to living organisms.

As environmental groups and activists put pressure on local governments to pass proactive legislation to address the growing concern of plastic waste, plastic bag bans have become a common occurrence throughout America.

However, according to a new study, there may be an even more effective measure to help slow down the rate which plastic pollution is produced.

"Although less common, taxes or fees on plastic bags may be even more effective than bans," wrote editor Bianca Lopez. This can be attributed to plastic substitutions, such as paper or reusable bags.

A pair of researchers examined hundreds of state and local plastic bag policies that were adopted across the United States between 2017 and 2023. They then cross-referenced "crowdsourced citizen-science data" from over 45,000 cleanups along shorelines.

While partial plastic bag bans offered minimal results, the study suggested that the areas that enforced both full plastic bag bans and fees reduced plastic litter. The researchers revealed that their findings indicated that plastic bag policies lead to a 25-47% decrease in plastic bags collected at cleanups compared to areas without policies in place.

In addition, plastic bag bans may also be the source of much-needed direct relief for regional animal populations. The researchers noted that there may be up to a "37% reduction in the presence of entangled animals in areas with plastic bag policies."

Besides entanglement, plastic pollution can dramatically increase the risk of marine habitat destruction, starvation, and even death. According to a report from Clean Water Action, at least 267 marine species are affected by plastic pollution, including 86% of sea turtle species and 44% of seabird species.

By promoting and enacting plastic bag bans, we may be able to help reduce the sheer amount of plastic waste produced each year, leading to a healthier ecosystem.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.