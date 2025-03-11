Scientists make alarming discovery about health impact of drinking bottled water — here's what you need to know

We don't yet know the full extent of the potential risks to human health.

As more plastic waste is being released into the environment, microplastics in drinking water and food are being ingested by humans, causing damage to internal organs after being absorbed through the digestive system. That's most notably occurring in the kidneys, as found in a study published by Communications Biology.

What's happening?

The study has found that microplastics — tiny plastic particles less than 5 millimeters in length — are the primary carriers of the environmental pollutant Benzo[a]pyrene into the body. The specific pathways are not fully understood, but there is evidence that BaP is being absorbed primarily through the intestines after oral ingestion, posing health risks.

The study has found that bottled water is the main source of microplastics, doing damage to the intestinal wall and kidneys and causing systemic inflammation.

Why are microplastics in the environment an issue?

Microplastics in the environment are causing a big problem since they are nearly impossible to clean up because of their tiny size. They have been found in the stomachs of humans and animals, as well as in the air, soil, tap water, food, and drinks. They are also accumulating in our oceans, causing damage to coral reefs and oceanic ecosystems. The effects of microplastics are still being studied, so we don't yet know the full extent of the potential risks to the environment or human health.

Since microplastics are not found in nature and are manufactured by humans, they cannot be broken down by organisms.

What can we do to help reduce microplastics in the environment?

By reducing plastic use and recycling properly, we can reduce the amount of microplastics being released into the environment.

Investing in a reusable water bottle rather than purchasing single-use plastics and using reusable containers rather than disposable bags is a simple way to reduce your use of plastics that break down into microplastics. You can also ditch plastic grocery bags and instead use reusable bags when you shop. You can also support brands that use plastic-free packaging.

Properly recycling plastics is also critical to keeping them out of the environment, where they can be broken down into microplastics that we can breathe and ingest.

Scientists are working on solutions to the problem of microplastics in the environment. A filter called bioCap seems to offer promising results and is in development.

Though we don't yet know the full ramifications of microplastics in the environment, by taking small steps as individuals, we can help reduce the risk.

