Experts issue urgent warning about hidden contaminants in everyday products: 'Without a shift ... no changes will ensue'

Doctors warning consumers about the microplastics lurking in common personal care products like body washes and cosmetics are calling for action in the health care community.

What's happening?

According to the doctors who recently published a commentary in Medscape, everyday products like body washes, toothpastes, and face scrubs often contain microbeads. More than 500 microplastic ingredients are used in cosmetics and personal care products, they say.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics aren't just present in toothpaste and body scrubs. They've been discovered in our drinking water, food like seafood and chicken, and chewing gum.

Co-authors Eugene Tan, Susanne Saha, and Dennis Niebel warn that these microplastics can enter our bodies through the skin, lungs, gut, and even placenta, adding that studies have linked these tiny plastic particles to a number of health conditions.

One study indicated that microplastics can affect the functioning of a nervous system connected to digestion. Another paper linked them to chronic kidney disease.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are formed as larger plastics break down over time. Meanwhile, plastic production is expected to nearly triple by 2060, the doctors state, citing information from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Tan, Saha, and Niebel call out a lack of awareness, inadequate regulations, weak public health policies, and gaps in scientific research as obstacles to tackling the plastic plague.

The doctors add that headlines such as "We consume up to a credit card's worth of plastic every week" may generate clicks on news sites but fail to generate effective action.

"Not only is the one-credit-card worth of plastic consumption inaccurate by orders of magnitude, but without a shift toward action-oriented discussions, no changes will ensue," they wrote. Among other suggestions, they call on their colleagues to unite in a push for microplastics to be removed from personal care products.

But medical professionals aren't the only group that can take meaningful action to fight microplastics. Initiatives in countries like England and France, which now have bans on plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals, can also make a real difference.

One way you can help is by using less single-use plastic in your everyday life. Some ideas include bringing your own reusable takeout containers to restaurants, investing in a sturdy water bottle, and bringing your own reusable shopping bags to the grocery store.

