Coca-Cola unveils next-level vending machines with surprising upgrade: 'Cool tech, innovative concept'

The company teamed up with Fuji Electric to develop the machines.

Coca-Cola is unveiling the world's first hydrogen-powered vending machines at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, beginning April 13.

As detailed by The Verge and Sora News 24, the world's largest soft-drink maker teamed up with Fuji Electric to develop the machines, whose replaceable hydrogen cartridges generate electricity via a chemical reaction.

The expo will feature 58 Coca-Cola machines in total, and the hydrogen vending machine will be displayed on the Grand Ring's north side.

At this point, further information about the technology in the machines is sparse. For instance, it's unclear how often they'll need maintenance and cartridge replacement. However, Coca-Cola machines at the expo will have informational displays explaining how hydrogen power works.

Like other forms of alternative energy — for example, biofuels — not all hydrogen electricity is equally clean. However, it is "green" when produced using renewable energy sources, and it releases no planet-warming carbon when burned as a fuel.

While Coca-Cola has received backlash for being atop the list of the brands producing the most plastic pollution and for quietly doing a 180 on its pledge to have 25% of its drinks sold in returnable or refillable bottles by 2030, among other things, it has also taken steps to at least combat that image.

Switching off virgin plastic bottling would be the biggest move the company could make, but some moves it has made include supporting initiatives to improve water management and accessibility, upgrading to renewable energy at select facilities, and at least incorporating some recycled plastics into its packaging.

If the hydrogen vending machine is scalable and ultimately applied to other areas, it could make a dent in reducing reliance on grids worldwide that are still dependent on dirty fuels, generating pollution linked to millions of annual premature deaths.

One commenter on The Verge was skeptical of the technology, perhaps wondering whether the hydrogen cartridges would create additional waste to be dealt with, beyond the concerns over how sustainably the hydrogen is produced.

"Cool tech, innovative concept, but is it actually better in practice?" they asked.

Another person was optimistic for future development, writing, "Amazing applications possible for campsites, outdoor venues, and emergency deployments."

