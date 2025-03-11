  • Business Business

Coca-Cola is making a major change to the way it operates: 'An important milestone'

by Mariah Botkin
Photo Credit: iStock

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has taken a major step toward sustainability, announcing that its operations in Australia will be powered by 100% renewable energy starting January 1, 2025 — one year ahead of schedule.

Through a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement with ENGIE, the company will source electricity from the newly built 300-megawatt Wellington North Solar Farm in New South Wales, eliminating its reliance on dirty fuels.

"As the maker and distributor of some of the world's most popular beverages, we have set a series of ambitious targets to reduce our carbon footprint and environmental impact," said Orlando Rodriguez, managing director at CCEP Australia, in a statement

Beyond cutting pollution, this shift benefits local communities by creating jobs in construction, maintenance, and infrastructure development. Large-scale renewable projects like this also help lower energy costs, making clean power more accessible for businesses and households. 

The solar farm itself, spanning nearly 970 hectares and containing 1.2 million solar panels, will generate 925,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually — enough to power thousands of homes.

Coca-Cola's commitment aligns with a broader push from global corporations investing in clean energy solutions. Walmart's expansion of EV charging networks and Amazon's increased use of wind and solar power demonstrate the transition of corporations to renewable energy. Coca-Cola's move reinforces how businesses can play a crucial role in reducing pollution and building a more sustainable future.

While Coca-Cola has faced criticism for various environmental decisions, including water consumption and AI usage, this initiative signals a commitment to cleaner energy. The company has previously implemented measures to reduce waste and improve recycling.

"Our partnership with ENGIE and the signing of the VPPA agreement has accelerated our transition to reach our RE100 target in Australia a full year early," Rodriguez said in a statement. "This will make CCEP one of the first FMCG players in the country to achieve the RE100 commitment and is an important milestone for our business."

Jules Dufournier, managing director of ENGIE Global Energy Management and Sales Australia, celebrated the commitment: "We are excited to support Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, a leading manufacturer in Australia, on its journey towards net zero … This agreement is a great demonstration of cross-sector collaboration to achieve a shared goal."

x