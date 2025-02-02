Coca-Cola accused of targeting children with 'addictive' substances: 'Reckless pursuit of profits'

"Our goal is to hold these companies responsible."

A first-of-its-kind lawsuit is spotlighting some of America's biggest food manufacturers, comparing their tactics to those of tobacco companies, the Ingredients Network reported.

The case accuses them of endangering public health through a "reckless pursuit of profits."

What's happening?

Food giants such as Kraft Heinz, Mondelēz, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé are being sued for allegedly engineering their ultra-processed foods to be addictive and marketing them to children.

The lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia County, claims these companies "knowingly endangered" public health, particularly children's health.

"Our goal is to hold these companies responsible for their alleged efforts to make ultra-processed foods as addictive as possible and get them into the hands of children," said attorney Rene Rocha, who filed the lawsuit after a yearlong investigation.

The case centers on a 16-year-old who developed nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes after regularly eating these products.

Why are ultra-processed foods concerning?

These products make up 73% of the U.S. food supply and 67% of American children's diets. Research shows that 14% of adults and 12% of children display signs of addiction to ultra-processed foods. The companies spend $2 billion yearly marketing these products to kids.

The World Health Organization places processed foods in the same harmful category as tobacco and alcohol. Studies indicate that ultra-processed foods raise disease risks more than less processed options, even when they contain similar amounts of fat, sugar, salt, and other nutrients.

Many people don't realize how many ultra-processed foods they eat. A recent survey found that nearly 30% of U.S. consumers think they eat these foods less than once weekly. Yet studies show they make up about 58% of the average American diet.

What's being done about it?

The lawsuit seeks to hold companies accountable for their marketing practices and could lead to changes in how they advertise their products. If successful, companies might need to modify their marketing or add warning labels to ultra-processed foods.

You can take control by choosing whole, minimally processed foods when possible. Reading ingredient lists helps identify ultra-processed items — the shorter the list, the better. Cooking at home with simple ingredients lets you know exactly what goes into your meals. Small switches, including swapping packaged snacks for fresh fruit or nuts, can make a big difference in your family's health.

