Coca-Cola takes unprecedented action to secure fundamental resource: 'Essential for the well-being and development of children'

Coca-Cola Mexico has committed to clean water initiatives in the communities it serves.

As The Pinnacle Gazette reported, Coca-Cola Mexico collaborated with Arca Continental and Grupo Rica to observe World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2. The organizations aim to work together to improve water management and accessibility.

One of the collaborative projects involves developing artificial wetlands for wastewater treatment in Mexico. Using natural filtration systems comprised of sand, gravel, and plants, they aim to eliminate wastewater contaminates in Cihuatlán, Jalisco, and the Mexicali Valley, Baja California.

Wastewater treatment projects like this are significant because they support agroforestry, restore biodiversity, and create economic benefits for residents. The projects incorporate low-energy and low-maintenance solutions without toxic chemicals and focus on environmental conservation.

In addition to these projects, Coca-Cola Mexico launched a program guaranteeing access to clean drinking water in Morelos and Hidalgo schools.

The school project has already benefited over 13,000 students through the use of rainwater harvesting systems and education about responsible water use.

Gov. Margarita González Saravia commented on the effort to improve safe water access: "Access to water in schools is essential for the well-being and development of children."

Recent news about Coca-Cola Mexico's water initiatives offers an excellent example of how mainstream brands can greatly impact sustainability. Supporting popular brands engaged in eco-friendly projects demonstrates that their customer base cares about the planet and climate issues. On the other hand, Coca-Cola has been criticized for using a disproportionate total of water in the Chiapas region of the country, and for its plastic pollution more broadly.

Learning about the projects your favorite brands support and aligning yourself with brands that share your passion and mission is crucial to living a sustainable, environmentally responsible life.

The Coca-Cola brand has also made sustainability strides by integrating electric trucks into its delivery fleet. Despite past criticism about the company's role in producing plastic pollution, Coca-Cola has supported the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup to address floating debris in Canadian waterways.

According to Coca-Cola's website, "Since 2015, we have met or exceeded our goal to return more than 100% of the water used in our finished products globally, on an aggregate level, to nature and communities."

Coca-Cola also stated, "Because we source water locally, we also aim to reach 100% replenishment in each of our more than 200 high-risk locations across the Coca‑Cola system by 2035."

