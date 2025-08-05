Food safety officials issue warning against popular bottled water sold at supermarkets: 'Don't drink it'

New Zealand Food Safety, a part of the NZ government that oversees food safety and sustainability, recently backed a major bottled water recall.

What's happening?

Inside Government reported that NZ Drinks Ltd, the manufacturer of Hydr8 Spring Water, recalled 24-packs of its bottled water due to the potential of plastic fragment contamination. While the brand initiated the recall, New Zealand Food Safety stepped in to support it.

The organization "will work with NZ Drinks Ltd to understand how this happened and prevent it [from] happening again," said New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

Arbuckle also cautioned anyone with bottled water packs included in the recall: "Don't drink it." Returning the product might be an option, but if not, throw it out.

Why is this recall important?

Plastic contamination is a symptom of a deep-rooted problem within food systems. Plastic is embedded in food production and packaging. And when there's a heavy reliance on plastic, there are higher chances of plastic making its way into food — the exact reason this recall, where shredded blue plastic may have been floating around in the water, happened.

In this case, plastic contamination could have presented a choking hazard to consumers. But not all plastic contamination is as obvious.

One of the biggest concerns about plastic is how it leaves microplastics — microscopic plastic fragments that break down from larger plastics — in our food. Microplastics can remain in the body for a long time and cause a lot of harm while there. They can damage internal organs and may even cross over into babies' bodies before they're born.

Microplastics also pollute the environment. They can enter waterways and soil via production or disposal, which can disrupt the ecosystems relying on clean, non-polluted habitats. Marine habitats are especially vulnerable to microplastic and nanoplastic pollution.

What's being done about plastic contamination in food products?

The more plastic used in food systems, the more people and the environment are exposed to its potential hazards. Companies have a significant responsibility to cut down on the plastic used in packaging and products. Reduced plastic use could help lower these types of recalls.

But outdated manufacturing policies and regulations continue to prop up plastic as the go-to source for packaging. Fortunately, some lawmakers are working to change that, like the European Union, which recently detailed a plan to eliminate single-use plastic condiments and plastic produce netting by 2030. Rhode Island lawmakers have also proposed a statewide act to monitor and limit microplastic consumption.

If you want to get involved, reduce your plastic use, especially with food and drinks. Switch to items packaged in glass or compostable materials when possible. You can also support local and large businesses that prioritize sustainable packaging and actively work to reduce plastic use.

