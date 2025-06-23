Scientists warn consumers after linking common food storage practice to contamination: 'There are growing concerns'

"Even the more durable ones intended for long-term use still shed microplastics, especially when hot food is put into them."

Plastic food containers are common in most households, but scientists have warned of a major problem that won't be going away anytime soon.

What's happening?

As explained by Delish, using plastic containers to store food can increase your exposure to microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles that are pervasive in the environment and can be found in the deep ocean, the atmosphere, and even inside our bodies.

Dr. Andrea De Vizcaya Ruiz, professor of environmental and occupational health at UC Irvine, told Delish that microplastics can be released from plastic containers when exposed to heat, wear, or acidic contents. These particles can then contaminate the food being stored in the containers, increasing the likelihood of being ingested by humans.

"The general consensus is that it is considered unhealthy to store food in plastic containers," Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist and founder and principal food consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, told Delish. "Even the more durable ones intended for long-term use still shed microplastics, especially when hot food is put into them."

Why is this important?

While experts are still studying the full health effects of exposure to microplastics, there is already enough evidence that shows why they should be avoided.

"Microplastics are now found in virtually every environment — including our food, drinking water, and air," De Vizcaya Ruiz told Delish. "Due to their widespread presence in the environment and their identification in human tissues (lungs, blood, vascular atheromas, and placenta), there are growing concerns about their potential health effects through ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact."

Foods that are prone to microplastic contamination include those that have acidic, greasy or oily contents. Hot food is also at risk of being contaminated because heat is one of the main factors that can release microplastics from the containers.

What's being done about this?

There are many ways to use less plastic, and exploring alternatives to food storage containers is a key way to avoid exposure to microplastics. Experts recommend using glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers to store your food.

If you need to use plastic containers for food storage, Le Quoc told Delish that it's best only to use them "to store food that can be kept at room temperature, such as dry goods, or non-acidic, non-fried foods that you keep in the refrigerator."

It's also important to avoid heating up food while it is still in a plastic container, as De Vizcaya Ruiz told Delish, "Microwaving food in plastic, even if the container is labeled 'microwave-safe,' accelerates plastic degradation."

