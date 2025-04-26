Company unveils next-gen produce packaging that could reshape the grocery industry: 'Engineered to withstand the rigorous demands'

"Our … solutions align with the industry's growing demand for sustainable, high-performance packaging without compromising efficiency or product integrity."

Picking up fresh fruit at the grocery store is a routine part of life, but have you ever thought about those little tags attached to bundles of grapes or bags of apples? Named for their shape, which resembles a wine glass, wine tags are used on food products, such as produce, that are sold in netted bags. Often made of plastic, they contribute to waste. Now, one company has developed a smart, eco-friendly alternative that's making waves in the packaging industry.

As announced in a news release, Sev-Rend, a leader in packing solutions, introduced High-Strength Paper Wine Glass Tags, which are designed specifically for the demands of fresh produce. This eco-conscious packaging offers a way to ditch plastic without sacrificing the durability needed to survive the journey from farm to store to your kitchen.

Photo Credit: Sev-Rend

What makes these tags special? They are crafted from Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper, making them completely biodegradable, recyclable, and free from PVC and other plastics.

Even though they're made of paper, the WGTs boast high tear resistance and are designed to handle moisture, including splash water, rain, and the humid conditions common in produce handling. Plus, they can be easily printed with dates and lot codes for traceability. The tags are optimized to work seamlessly with existing automated packaging lines, meaning companies don't need expensive overhauls to adopt them.

This innovation produces tangible benefits for both people and the planet.

More opportunities to choose products with less plastic packaging reduces consumers' exposure to microplastics that are shed from degrading plastics. Supporting brands that adopt such plastic-free packaging sends a clear message about the desire for more sustainable options.

The environmental impact is significant. Less plastic means less waste choking landfills and waterways. Since most plastics are derived from dirty fuels, such as oil, gas, and coal, reducing reliance on plastic also helps curb demand for these polluting resources. Cutting down on the planet-overheating pollution that is produced by the burning of these fuels is equally crucial for protecting communities from extreme weather events and improving air quality.

While shifting supply chains toward sustainability presents challenges for businesses, innovations including Sev-Rend's paper tags make the transition easier. This move aligns with broader efforts by companies, such as Aldi, which trialed paper bands to hold bananas together, and Dole, which used paper-based packaging materials, to reduce their environmental footprint.

"Our High-Strength Paper WGT solutions align with the industry's growing demand for sustainable, high-performance packaging without compromising efficiency or product integrity," Brittnie Hammack, Sev-Rend director of marketing, stated. "This product is engineered to withstand the rigorous demands of fresh produce handling while remaining 100% biodegradable and recyclable."

