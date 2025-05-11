Scientists make disturbing discovery after testing everyday material on key soil creatures: 'It holds scientific significance'

"This study is the first to report."

Scientists have found that microplastics in soil weaken the immune systems of earthworms, which could affect their ability to destroy harmful pathogens and negatively impact soil microbes.

What's happening?

South Korean scientists discovered that microplastic pollution could lower the immune health of soil-dwelling organisms. The research, published in July's edition of the Journal of Hazardous Materials, is the first to find a link between microplastics and a weakened immune response in earthworms, as detailed by The Korea Bizwire.

A research team led by Professors Ahn Yoon-joo of Konkuk University and Hyun Young-min of Yonsei University confirmed that Eisenia andrei earthworms exposed to microplastics from polystyrene, commonly used in insulation, packaging, and construction, had reduced phagocytic activity. This is an important function of immune cells, helping to protect the body from infections.

When the team exposed the earthworms to polystyrene particles in laboratory tests, their immune cells reportedly absorbed the microplastics in just 30 minutes. While their immune cells didn't die, their ability to fight off foreign substances, such as E. coli, declined.

In a follow-up experiment, the team found that even when earthworms were exposed to small amounts of microplastics, their immune cell function dropped by 40% in two weeks.

"This study is the first to report that the phagocytic activity of earthworm immune cells, which actively eliminate pathogens in soil contaminated with microplastics, is compromised," adding that "it holds scientific significance," Professor Ahn Yoon-joo told ChosunBiz.

Why is this important?

The negative impacts of microplastic contamination in the environment have been well-documented, as researchers have found the particles in our oceans, soil, wastewater, and even fertilizers used to grow crops. When humans or animals ingest these particles, they can have wide-ranging health impacts, including an increased risk of hormone and reproductive disorders, as well as heart disease.

Earthworms are a vital part of soil ecosystems, as they help improve soil structure, break down organic matter — which releases nutrients into the soil — and reduce pathogen activity. They can also boost farm productivity, as the Government of New South Wales explained. If earthworms' immune systems are impaired by microplastics, it will impact their ability to keep the soil healthy and could potentially reduce crop yields.

What's being done to reduce microplastic pollution?

Researchers have found that biochar — a common soil amendment used on farms — could remove a large amount of microplastics from soil, keeping them out of our food supplies and waterways. This would also benefit earthworms and the farmers who depend on them for healthy soil.

Scientists have also discovered that insects such as mealworms and waxworms could eat through our plastic problem, as they seem to have a large appetite for the material.

The best way we can help earthworms and the planet is by reducing the amount of plastic we use. Even a few small changes, such as switching from single-use water bottles to reusable ones and bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants, can contribute to a healthier, plastic-free future.

