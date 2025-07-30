Officials announce major ban on grocery items to take effect by end of decade: 'A key priority'

Supermarkets and other businesses have been alerted to prepare for the upcoming changes.

New European Union rules will require stores to eliminate single-use plastic condiment packages and plastic nets on produce by 2030.

Supermarkets and other businesses have been alerted to prepare for the upcoming changes, according to The Journal. Stores that don't have many loose fruit and vegetable options, like Aldi, will have to make adjustments.

"Reducing our plastic and packaging footprint … is a key priority," representatives for Aldi said, per The Journal. "We are fully committed to complying with these new regulations."

Any plastic containers or wraps that are not for the purposes of safety or preventing food loss will likely be banned as well, sustainability nonprofit Repak told The Journal. However, there may be exemptions for soft fruits.

From Europe to the United States, plastic bans have increased in popularity around the world — and the impact is significant. According to Environment America, policies banning single-use plastic bags could eliminate an average of about 300 bags per person each year.

Although efforts to eliminate plastic from stores have ramped up, plastic production shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, plastic production is expected to double in the next 25 years, according to National Geographic.

About 8 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year. Additionally, plastic products can take hundreds of years to decompose, creating dangerous conditions for wildlife. One study found that more than 1,500 species have ingested plastic waste, which can lead to endangerment or even extinction.

Plastic pollution can be harmful to human health, too. Microplastics are created when larger pieces of plastic break down into tiny particles that are less than one-fifth of an inch in length. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the particles can invade the human body and have been found in the liver and kidneys.

According to The Journal, an EU survey found that the majority of people in Ireland considered plastic waste the nation's biggest waste problem. Many commenters seemed to agree.

"The amount of McDonald's ketchup sachets that get put in a bag with a take away and end up in the side of roads without ever being opened is not insignificant!" one commenter wrote. "Multiply this worldwide, it's a lot of litter."

Another said: "Finally! Well done EU."

