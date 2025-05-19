Lawmakers propose game-changing new law to ban a dangerous substance found in human bodies: 'A growing threat to our water and our health'

The law would require testing and strategy plans to be updated every two years.

Lawmakers in Rhode Island are proposing a statewide anti-microplastics act to limit the impact that microplastics have on the state's bodies of water and their residents' health. According to Environment+Energy Leader, this is among the most aggressive efforts yet against microplastic pollution in the United States.

The Microplastics Reduction Act before the state senate is a three-part strategic plan to monitor and reduce the state's consumption of microplastics.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic measuring 5 millimeters or less in length that often result from plastic degrading and breaking down into smaller pieces. However, some are added to products, according to Stanford Report.

The Microplastics Reduction Act would require the state's Department of Environmental Management and Department of Health to publish a testing plan by July 1, 2028, to test for microplastics in the environment.

According to this act, there would also be a ban. "It will be illegal to sell, distribute, or offer for sale any product containing intentionally added synthetic polymer microparticles" within the state, by the start of 2029, per E+E Leader.

In addition, by the start of 2029, the state would need to publish a plan to assess microplastic concentration levels and exposure pathways, evaluate environmental and health risks, and propose mitigation approaches.

"Microplastics continue to accumulate in our soil, waterways, drinking water, and bodies without us knowing the full extent of the problem, let alone how best to address it," said Rep. Jennifer Boylan, per a Rhode Island General Assembly press release for a connected Rhode Island State House bill.

Microplastics have been found in many parts of the human body, including the brain, heart, liver, kidneys, testicles, placenta, and even breast milk.

Researchers have found that it doesn't take much for microplastics to get into our food and water. They warn that even though plastic packaging may say "microwave safe," it doesn't necessarily mean that microwaving plastic packaging is safe for you. It simply means the plastic won't melt and deform if you put it in the microwave.

To stay vigilant against the dangers of microplastic pollution, the Microplastics Reduction Act will require testing and strategy plans to be updated every two years, per E+E Leader.

If passed, this anti-microplastics act is expected to affect various industries, including cosmetics, paint, packaging, and household cleaning products, according to the news outlet. This may cause well-loved products to cost more and become reformulated or discontinued. However, the microplastic ban would encourage companies to achieve similar product results without adding harmful ingredients that put our natural environment and our health at risk.

Scientists have recently discovered anthocyanins' protective effect against certain impacts of microplastics. In agriculture, scientists have learned to use biochar to siphon out and reduce microplastics on the farm.

"Microplastics are a growing threat to our water and our health," said Emily Howe, state director of Clean Water Action Rhode Island, per the General Assembly press release.

The legislative effort will "position Rhode Island, as the Ocean State, to become the East Coast leader in microplastics testing and reduction policies," said Dr. Victoria Fulfer, a microplastics scientist at Pollution Solutions and Analytics, per the press release.

