Family-run startup unveils game-changing pet products: 'Our core mission now is to ... promote the health and well-being of all dogs'

"It appealed to us on multiple levels."

A family-run startup in Germany is proving that even traditional packaging can receive an effective sustainability makeover.

As reported by Packaging World, DoggyLove, a new organic pet treat brand, has partnered with Sonoco Europe to launch its products in a unique type of eco-friendly packaging: GreenCan, a fully recyclable, paper-based can made from 92% to 98% paperboard.

Originally a butcher's shop that later transformed into a catering business, the family has now completely reinvented their company into a pet food manufacturer inspired by the founders' Labrador, Peggy.

"Peggy was the inspiration for DoggyLove, and our core mission now is to develop healthy snacks to promote the health and well-being of all dogs," said Christoph Wirth, co-owner and co-founder alongside his wife, Konstanze, per Packaging World.

Finding the right packaging was just as important as the treats inside for DoggyLove. After a long and careful search, DoggyLove chose locally produced GreenCan.

"GreenCan was unlike anything we saw from any other packaging provider," Wirth explained, "and it appealed to us on multiple levels because of the short delivery times, and because of its sustainability credentials, which are not only ethically important to us, but are also very important to our customers."

GreenCan doesn't just replace part of the traditional packaging — it's designed so the entire container, including the paper lid, can go straight into the recycling bin with no disassembly or separation needed.

Plastic is produced using dirty fuels, so switching to recyclable paper packaging helps cut back on plastic pollution, curbs pollution that's overheating our planet, and protects communities from the growing risks of microplastics and climate-driven extreme weather, such as heatwaves and more severe storms.

Early feedback has been promising, with customers describing the packaging as "high quality." And DoggyLove isn't stopping here — the company is already planning to expand its product line with GreenCan's innovative packaging.

This is a great example of how businesses are pushing for more sustainability in their products, and more eco-friendly packaging options are hitting the market every day.

For example, companies like ProAmpac, Smurfit Westrock, and TIPA have developed more sustainable packaging alternatives. Big brands like Nestlé and Coca-Cola have made changes to their product packaging in favor of more sustainable options.

For more ways to support companies moving away from plastic, check out this guide to brands with plastic-free packaging.

