Global supplier makes groundbreaking replacement to traditional shipment materials: 'Supply chain solutions'

A leader in packaging has made a leap forward in sustainability, introducing paper packaging to support companies' shipments while meeting their green goals.

Global packaging company Smurfit Westrock has launched an all-paper stretch wrap used for stabilizing shipping pallets, replacing the polyethylene stretch wrap, per Supply Chain Digital. The material is fully recyclable, unlike the traditional plastic material, and holds up to various conditions, including humidity.

"Smurfit Westrock partnered with British glass manufacturer Encirc to replace its plastic stretch wrap for pallets with a 100% paper-based alternative – Better Planet Packaging that reduces carbon emissions and simplifies the recycling process," the company said in a statement.

Peter Ball, head of planning at Encirc, also told the outlet, "We recognise how important supply chain solutions are to all our business partners. To this end, Encirc has been working with Smurfit Westrock to replace single-use plastic with a paper alternative, which is a first for the UK glass-making and bottle-filling industry."

Switching to paper materials is another step forward in reducing planet-heating pollution from the production of plastics, especially single-use plastics that can't be recycled. According to the University of Colorado Boulder, the extraction of dirty fuels and their transportation for plastic manufacturing releases an estimated 1.65 to 13.7 million tons of planet-warming gases. Those gases lead to ongoing changes to the climate, impacting humans' health and well-being.

Smurfit Westrock is just one of many companies focusing on greener practices and building a circular economy with its materials. For example, a new additive has been developed to add to Styrofoam that helps it break down without releasing microplastics into the environment. And corporations like Amazon have been working on more sustainable packaging. The retail giant recently eliminated plastic wrap from the packing materials for its electronic products.

It's a small step, but every step counts when it comes to reducing the long-term effects of plastics on the planet.

