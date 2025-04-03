Coca-Cola announces major change to its iconic packaging — here's what's changing by 2030

To pull this off, the company is rolling out bottles of various sizes.

Coca-Cola consistently produces the most plastic pollution in the world, but the company's new packaging initiative could be a sign of positive change.

According to Packaging Gateway, the dominant beverage brand will exclusively produce recyclable packaging by the end of this year. Plus, it has pledged to use a minimum of 50% recycled materials in its packaging by 2030.

To pull this off, the company is rolling out bottles of various sizes that are made solely from recycled rPET — a common type of plastic used in sustainability initiatives. It's also testing out paper- and plant-based alternatives, which could someday erase the need for plastic in the first place, Packaging Gateway explained.

We can all agree that Coca-Cola and other soft drink companies do not have the cleanest records when it comes to sustainability. However, with such huge operations, any move in the right direction should be encouraged. With enough action by big corporations, the amount of plastic that hurts animals in the ocean, distorts plant life in the forest, and lurks in our own bodies could all be reduced over time.

As the outlet reported, many of the new bottles feature a "Recycle Me Again" message front and center. The company hopes the reminder is helpful, as proper disposal by consumers is one key to success in turning the tide here.

Another must-have is improved recycling infrastructure. Coca-Cola can change the bottles and encourage public participation, but if the system is not ready to receive recycled materials, all those efforts could still go to waste. To bridge this gap, the company is working with governments and NGOs around the world to strengthen waste collection networks, per Package Gateway.

Want to take the fight against pollution a step further? You can avoid using single-use plastic in your everyday life — from your grocery haul and lunch box to self-care time and more — and instead opt for durable items that can be reused again and again.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.