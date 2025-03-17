Company takes bold step to revolutionize clothing packaging — and competitors may follow suit

When you order a piece of clothing online, you typically receive your garment in a single-use polybag — a flexible plastic that is made with a blend of several materials. Unfortunately, as polybags are not rigid plastic, there is no circular solution for recycling them.

It is estimated that 180 billion polybags are produced every year by the fashion industry, which led sustainable packaging company TIPA to take action. All of its packaging functions like plastic but decomposes in the standard 180 days. An estimated 11 million tons of plastic are discarded every year and can take decades, if not centuries, to decompose.

What really makes TIPA impressive is that all of its materials are compatible with current industrial machinery, which means the company does not need to manufacture for its clients.

While TIPA is a long-standing company, working against the fast-fashion industry is still an uphill battle that will require lots of collaboration and customer education. Compostable materials are still going to be more expensive than plastic, so brands and consumers will need to support the initiative before the pricing can become more competitive.

TIPA offers a variety of packaging for the fashion and food industries, including zip pouches, stand-up pouches, zipper bags, mailers, and garment bags. This allows TIPA to be a packaging solution for anything from small jewelry brands to dry-cleaning businesses; all of its partners no longer have to worry about using materials for packaging that leak microplastics into the soil and oceans once tossed.

"Our work with TIPA, alongside our innovations in sustainable materials, showcases the dedication to not just minimizing harm but actively contributing to the planet's health," Motti Essakow and Faty Eskandarypur, co-founders of Rythms by Design, shared with TIPA.

"HAST's choice to work with TIPA ensures that our products are presented in packaging that is as environmentally conscious as the garments themselves," said Thomas Diez, co-founder of fashion brand HAST.

Fashion brands pivoting to compostable packaging is a big benefit to the consumer as it allows for less waste with every transaction. As 40% of global plastic waste ends up back in the environment, it's important to minimize the harm where we can.

TIPA joins companies like CETIA and Trashie, who are also pushing for recycling textiles properly. If you would like to support more brands going plastic-free, you can check out The Cool Down's guide.

