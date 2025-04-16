Company achieves breakthrough in packaging design with new US patents: 'A testament ... to push the boundaries'

Recyclable packaging is becoming more common, and now ProAmpac has shared its attainment of new U.S. patents for its ProActive Sustainability line of recyclable and recycle-ready packaging.

The company said in a news release that it had been granted multiple patents in the United States, marking a significant achievement in its push to create sustainable alternatives to plastic packaging without compromising efficiency and performance.

ProAmpac's patents include packaging for pet treats and food, liquids, frozen and dry foods, and more. The innovations range from recyclable films to recycle-ready structures.

According to the ProAmpac website, its flexible packaging boasts a wealth of consumer benefits, such as microwavability, easy storage, and extended shelf life for products. The website also shares some of the sustainable benefits, including how making the packaging consumes fewer natural resources and creates a smaller carbon footprint than other products.

With ProAmpac's sustainable packaging, food manufacturers could reduce the amount of plastic packaging they use, which would be a boon for consumers.

Plastic packaging is created from dirty fuels that contribute to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, so more companies opting for ProAmpac's packaging could greatly reduce pollution.

This is, of course, good news for the environment, too. But it's excellent news for people since curbing pollution leads to a reduced risk of health problems. Using less plastic means there is less risk of microplastics seeping into water and soil — and less risk of people consuming them. Plus, reducing dirty fuel pollution could help calm extreme weather events, protecting communities everywhere.

Of course, corporations will need to step up when it comes to sustainability goals and choose ProAmpac's packaging for their products, but the more companies that do, the better the outcome will be.

"Securing these patents is a testament to ProAmpac's deep expertise in material science and our relentless drive to push the boundaries of sustainable packaging," ProAmpac senior vice president of global product development and innovation Hesam Tabatabaei told Petfood Industry. "As brands look to meet evolving sustainability goals, our patented mono-material technologies provide a seamless transition to recyclable flexible packaging while maintaining product shelf life, durability, and production efficiency they depend on."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



