'Impossible' heatwaves take the lives of thousands, leaving experts dumbfounded: 'We are humans ... we have children'

Extreme weather events have always existed, but recent findings show that human-induced global heating is supercharging these events and making them much, much worse.

What's happening?

An assessment shows that a number of heatwaves would have had virtually zero chance of happening if Earth had not been warmed up by dirty fuels.

According to The Guardian, scientific studies have proved that at least 24 "previously impossible" heatwaves have struck the planet and killed people across North America, Europe, and Asia. Worryingly, additional studies have also demonstrated that global heating is responsible for making 550 heatwaves, floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires significantly worse, leading to the premature deaths of millions of people, including thousands of newborn babies.

🗣️ What's your least favorite thing about summer heat waves?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Why are these findings important?

Extreme weather events have significant impacts on communities, causing risks to property, infrastructure, nature, and human health. These events are increasing in frequency and becoming more severe because of the human-caused rising global temperature.

The planet is overheating because of the burning of fossil fuels to produce dirty energy to sustain our lifestyles, and this overheating is supercharging extreme weather events. For example, one study published in Nature found that 30% to 50% of homes in Harris County, Texas, that were flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 would not have been submerged without global heating.

Scientists have been reporting for years about the dangers of this planetary heating and the increased risk of extreme weather events. These studies show that this is not some far-off worry but that it is happening now and we need to find ways to protect communities from the worst of it.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Some say climate scientists shouldn't paint a picture of doom and gloom. But we are humans, we have feelings, we have children," Joyce Kimutai, a scientist at Imperial College London, told The Guardian.

What's being done about protecting people from extreme weather?

Despite studies such as these, dirty energy is still being used around the globe. However, we do have plenty of solutions to help reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases being emitted. Switching to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro is one way to reduce our reliance on dirty energy, and if you install solar panels at home, you could even cut costs on your energy bill too.

Communities are also working together on initiatives that will protect against extreme weather. For example, researchers in Maryland have turned to a nature-based solution and restored wetlands to help protect an area against flooding and the rising temperatures. In Florida, homes have been built to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. And an Australian company has developed a modular solar array that can withstand violent winds.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.