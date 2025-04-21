Expert sounds alarm over 'dangerous and destructive' trend sweeping multiple states: 'The frequency and severity ... has been alarming'

The start of tornado season in the United States has been more active and violent than normal, the latest data point to show a worldwide increase in extreme weather events.

What's happening?

In just the first three-plus months of 2025, more than 470 tornadoes were reported in the U.S., AccuWeather reports. This is nearly double the historical average of 260 for the same timespan.

Earlier this year, AccuWeather predicted the U.S. would see 1,300 to 1,450 tornadoes throughout all of 2025, with most of them expected in the Southeast and Mississippi Valley. So far this year, Mississippi has indeed reported the most tornadoes, followed by Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, and Indiana.

"This has been an extremely dangerous and destructive stretch of spring and severe weather," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said in a release. "Tornadoes have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses across the central and southeastern U.S.

"The frequency and severity of extreme weather in America this year has been alarming."

This year has featured several notable outbreaks of severe weather, including 115 confirmed tornadoes from March 14-16, 71 tornadoes reported on March 30-31, and 56 tornadoes on April 2-3.

Why do severe weather outbreaks matter?

Not only can tornadoes and other extreme weather events be deadly, but they also do massive damage to the communities they impact. Extreme weather in the U.S. has caused at least $344 billion in damages this year, AccuWeather estimates.

The frequency of these types of events is also concerning because it's one of the many disastrous side effects of the warming planet.

The acronym DGDWGW, which means "dry gets drier, wet gets wetter," helps explain this. As the Earth continues to get warmer, the weather gets more extreme. That means dry areas experience more droughts. Wet areas experience more floods. And tornado-prone areas, such as Tornado Alley in the United States, experience more severe storms.

Or, as one expert succinctly put it, the changing climate is "basically steroids for weather."

What can I do about extreme weather?

Extreme weather won't change without addressing the warming planet. So one of the best things any individual can do is stay abreast of key climate issues and speak up on the issues that matter most to you.

In the meantime, as tornadoes become more frequent, it's important to know what to do should one touch down near you. A recent Reddit thread discussed this exact topic, and among the advice given was to secure anything that could become a projectile, such as patio furniture, and stay away from windows, as broken, flying glass can cause serious injuries.

