Government makes sweeping move to eliminate common item from store shelves: 'These products are disguised'

Government officials in one New York county are increasing their efforts to keep vape products out of the hands of underage users.

In a press release, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins announced the introduction of proposed legislation that would ban the sale of vaping products designed to look like everyday items.

"These products are disguised as smartphone cases, toys, drink containers, backpacks, and other common items," Jenkins said during the press release. "While they may appear harmless, these devices are intended to attract young people and make it easier for them to access nicotine. This legislation is about protecting our children and keeping Westchester safe and healthy."

Westchester officials believe that these products are designed to appeal to young people and aid them in their ability to conceal their vaping. The proposal is currently under review by the county's Committees on Legislation and Human Services.

Although the measure is designed to protect children in the county, local businesses and vape shops could be impacted by a loss of revenue from legal customers. If passed, violators caught selling deceptive vape products could also face fines of $300 to $1,500, enforced by the Westchester County Board of Health.

"Westchester County is taking a stand against these deceptive products. We want our children to grow up healthy, not addicted to nicotine, and this legislation is a critical step toward that goal," added Jenkins.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3.5% of all middle school and high school students admitted to using electronic cigarettes in 2024. Not only can the use of e-cigarettes and vape products lead to an increased risk of nicotine addiction in children, but users can also face a higher potential of impacted brain development and ongoing respiratory issues.

In addition to a number of health concerns, disposable vapes and e-cigarettes are a significant source of plastic waste.

Since most plastics are not biodegradable, it can take hundreds of years for products to eventually wear down and break down into microplastics. These tiny plastic particles can accumulate in the environment before being ingested by wildlife or leaching into the soil and nearby waterways.

