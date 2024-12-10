Scientists make concerning discovery about microplastics in our soil — and their alarming impact on our food and health

Scientists have been researching the impacts microplastics have on soil and farming, and they have made some alarming discoveries.

What's happening?

According to a Science of the Total Environment paper summarized by ScienceDirect, researchers looked into the impact microplastics have on crop and plant growth. They found that microplastics in the soil can hinder plant growth by depriving those plants of the ability to collect nutrients from the soil by blocking the plants' efforts to gather those nutrients. As a result, the crops grow more slowly and produce fruit slower than they would otherwise.

On top of that, the study found that microplastics have a negative impact on the microbes in the soil around plants that are essential to helping the plants grow and thrive.

If that weren't enough, the study also found that microplastics interact with other pollutants in the soil, which results in "combined pollution."

In the study's example, microplastics contain an oxygen-containing group of molecules on their surface that form high-affinity hydrogen bonds with other pollutants in the soil. This causes both of the pollutants involved to stay in the soil for longer, prolonging their impact on plant growth and the microbes around them.

Why are microplastics in soil important?

Microplastics are a growing problem in our world that only seem to be getting bigger and bigger. We're finding them everywhere, from soil to the ocean and to human semen. These tiny bits of plastic may have a profound impact on our health and the health of our world and have been linked to significant issues in wildlife.

On top of that, the harmful chemicals found in microplastics have been linked to cancer and can have a significant negative impact on the nervous, reproductive, and other systems in humans.

If they have a negative impact on plant and crop growth and that impact is exacerbated by other pollutants in the soil, microplastics could have a profound effect on our attempts to grow crops and feed ourselves. And when coupled with our changing climate, it could make continuing to farm and grow crops significantly more difficult in the future.

What's being done about microplastics?

There's a lot of research still being done on the impact microplastics have on the ecosystem, but in the meantime, there are steps being taken to clean them out. Scientists have found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil, while others have found a way to remove them from the water supply. And researchers have discovered a means to combat them in the food we eat.

While we're still learning just how big our fight against microplastics will be, we're already making big strides to combat the problem.

