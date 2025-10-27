Officials set new restrictions between nicotine products and schools — here's what you need to know

The move aims to keep vape products and e-cigarettes out of children's hands.

Officials in South Korea have taken measures to prevent young people from accessing products that are damaging to both health and the environment.

As Ulsan Daily News reported, and 2Firsts summarized, the South Korean Ministry of Education announced that starting in February 2026, vape vending machines must be at least 200 meters away from all schools across the country. The move aims to keep vape products and e-cigarettes out of children's hands.

Vape vending machines are seen as dangerous to children, allowing for easy access to potentially harmful products.

In research published in the journal Global Pediatrics, a team of experts pointed to an alarming rise in vape use in children around the world.

"A combination of clever marketing by vaping companies, a strong social media presence, attractive flavors, and easy accessibility has contributed to the increasing use of vapes by young people," the paper observed.

According to a study published in the Journal of Community Hospital Internal Medicine Perspectives, vaping can pose serious health risks to underage users. These include negative effects on brain development, mental health issues like depression and anxiety, and increased risk of addiction to other substances. Children can also develop serious respiratory issues that can lead to further health complications.

In April, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare introduced a public anti-vaping campaign targeting underage users. Using the "Don't Fall for Vapes" slogan, it aimed to reduce vaping among teenagers and prevent the transition to traditional cigarettes.

Outside of potential health risks, disposable vape products are continuing to present a major problem for countries across the globe. A report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund found that 5.7 disposable vapes were thrown away every second in the U.S. in 2023.

Discarded vapes can generate massive amounts of e-waste, winding up in landfills and scattered across the environment as litter.

Single-use devices can contain plastics, heavy metals, and toxic chemicals that can leach into the soil and water, harming wildlife and the human population.

