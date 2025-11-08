Officials take bold action amid concerning trend among school children: 'Total ban'

Macau is on the verge of banning e-cigarettes outright. According to Plataforma, "Internal consultations on the total ban have concluded, with a public consultation planned later. If consensus is reached, legislative processes may start next year."

The government's bold action is due to the growth of school children between the ages of 13 and 15 vaping. A 2021-2023 report showed that e-cigarette usage among this age group had increased from 2.6% to 4% from 2015 to 2021, which surpasses the amount of cigarette users at 2.1%.

According to Plataforma, "Current regulations already prohibit the manufacture, distribution, sale, import, export, and transport of e-cigarettes in and out of the region."

Now, the government is also working on expanding no-smoking zones, starting with kindergartens and schools, to help protect children. Health Bureau director Alvis Lo wants to promote a "tobacco-free environment through law revisions, awareness campaigns, and cessation support," per Plataforma.

Additionally, the government has also "confiscated 140 e-cigarette devices and 60,871 e-liquid bottles" between January and August, Plataforma reported.

One of the reasons why the Macau government is coming down so hard on vaping is the potential health effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that U.S. lung injuries are linked to an increase in vaping.

Many of the single-use vapes come in cute designs that attract young people. Just take one parent on Reddit who was concerned about an e-cigarette that they found on the ground, which they thought looked like a toy.

Additionally, the lithium batteries in vapes can be flammable, so they can catch on fire in trash cans. They also cause fires at waste facilities.

If they are disposed of properly, it can minimize the risk, and the lithium and copper can be recycled and used in other batteries. This is why you should know your recycling options in your area.

