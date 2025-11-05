Officials take action on illegal shops targeting children: 'Sending a message'

The tobacco industry in the U.S. has ballooned in value to approximately $21.5 billion, with e-cigarettes "changing the smoke shop game," according to market research firm IBISWorld. Unfortunately, illegal smoke shops are cropping up to capitalize on these gains — not only undercutting legitimate businesses but also selling products to vulnerable children.

CBS News reports that Baltimore officials have introduced a three-tier legislative package aimed at protecting their community. The first resolution, sponsored by Council Member Tony Glover, would research the potential impact of smoke shops in the city on youth behavior, public safety, and health outcomes.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that replacing all smoked tobacco products with e-cigarettes may benefit adults who are trying to quit smoking, it also warns that no tobacco products are safe, particularly for children, whose brains are still developing.

The vaping industry is also responsible for a massive amount of single-use plastic waste, as well as hazardous e-waste from lithium batteries. If e-waste isn't properly disposed of, it poses a fire hazard, in addition to contaminating our environment with toxic substances like lead.

Council Member Zac Blanchard's bill would define any retail establishment that uses at least 10% of its sales floor for tobacco products, vaping devices, or cannabis-related paraphernalia as a smoke shop. It would require smoke shops to be at least 500 feet away from schools, recreation centers, and parks and to be located at least 1,500 feet away from another smoke shop.

Council Member Jermaine Jones' resolution focuses on reducing the brightness of window displays, thereby minimizing marketing that could make tobacco products seem attractive to minors. This aligns with a separate study that recommended eliminating colorful packaging.

Businesses such as cannabis dispensary GreenLabs Inc. have supported the legislative package, highlighting the dangers of illegal and unregulated sales, per CBS News. Glover added that he's heard reports of fentanyl-laced marijuana.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain-reliever, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is only approved for use under strict medical supervision due to its high risk of addiction and accidental overdose.

"This legislative package is a smart, community-driven approach to balancing business activity with public safety. By putting clear rules in place, Baltimore is sending a message that we support entrepreneurship, but never at the expense of our neighborhoods or our youth," Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said in a statement to CBS News.

