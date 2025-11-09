Officials push bold measure that could transform vape industry: 'Integrated enforcement operations'

One Malaysian state has proposed a progressive reform on taxes collected from the sale of vape products that could change how public awareness campaigns are funded.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today, the Selangor government has proposed that a portion of the tax revenue generated from vape sales be shared with state governments and local authorities.

State public health and environment committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin noted the benefits that the proposed tax could bring to the state. The move would go a long way in helping fund future enforcement against illegal vapes and even carry out public education campaigns on the potential impacts of vape use.

"For example, the state government and local authorities need sufficient resources to carry out integrated enforcement operations against premises selling vapes illegally, especially to teenagers and schoolchildren, as well as implement community advocacy and awareness programs regarding the dangers of vape use," Jamaluddin said, per FMT.

Vaping exposes underage users to a number of potentially serious health risks, including addiction to nicotine and long-term harm to brain development that can impact memory, attention, and impulse control. Vape use can also increase the likelihood of developing respiratory or cardiac issues.

"It can also be used to provide support to educational institutions, the community, and local authorities in monitoring and preventing the sale of vapes in restricted areas besides providing rehabilitation treatment for those addicted to nicotine, especially the youth," Jamaluddin said of the proposed tax, per FMT.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Improperly discarded vape products can wreak havoc on the surrounding environment by leaking toxic chemicals like lead and nicotine while also creating plastic and e-waste. Since many disposable vapes are made from plastics, they can take hundreds of years to break down into harmful microplastics, which can pose risks to wildlife and even human health.

With more public awareness of the potential dangers of vape products, governments may be able to reduce vape use, especially among young people.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.