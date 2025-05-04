Coca-Cola promises major update after packaging shift sparks backlash: 'Part of our consumer-centric strategy'

"We have been investing and remain committed to expanding our refillable packaging options."

The Coca-Cola Co. has been at the forefront of plastic packaging waste. One report noted that Coca-Cola used almost 3.8 million tons of plastic packaging in 2022 — and only a small amount of plastic is recycled globally. Now, the company is committing to a change.

"This new commitment to disclosing reusable packaging investments and results will help investors track the company's efforts to mitigate plastic-related risks," Green Century President Leslie Samuelrich said in a statement, per Packaging Dive. Green Century is a shareholder advocacy group that "takes on global corporations and convinces them to adopt policies and accountability on issues that improve our lives and protect the environment."

The news comes after Coca-Cola faced backlash in December for abandoning its previous goal of 25% reusable packaging by 2030.

Still, Coca-Cola's new strategy is a step in the right direction, as the company has promised to disclose its investments in enhancing its reusable packaging.

"We have been investing and remain committed to expanding our refillable packaging options, and this work will continue as part of our consumer-centric strategy," Daniel Hughes, Coca-Cola's director of sustainability communications, told Packaging Dive.

Plastic waste is a severe threat to the health of the planet. As plastic is nonbiodegradable, it persists in landfills for centuries. Disposing of plastic through incinerators increases air pollution and planet-harming emissions. Microplastics have also been shown to seep into the environment, causing harm to our food supply and our health.

Matthew Campen, a professor and toxicologist at the University of New Mexico, recently spoke about the health risks associated with plastic. He told The Washington Post that microplastics "are now virtually everywhere: in the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat."

Coca-Cola's commitment, in light of its previous step back, suggests a change in the tide toward more sustainable company practices.

Hughes advocated for the company and explained that glass bottles made up 1.6 billion unit cases in its overall volume in 2024, growing at a rate that "outpaced overall company volume."

With less plastic waste, cleaner air, and ecosystems will flourish. When companies such as Coca-Cola take steps to be transparent, it signals to other corporations to follow suit.

