Coca-Cola under fire after bombshell report exposes ties to controversial industry: 'The cost is irreversible damage to our children's health'

Research reveals that several brands, including Coca-Cola, are linked to plastic production processes that rely on fracking.

What's happening?

Euronews reported that Stand.earth found over 25 well-known consumer brands linked to fracking operations in the Permian Basin of Texas, one of the world's biggest "carbon bombs" because of its massive contribution to planet-warming pollution.

Fracking involves breaking apart shale rock below the earth's surface to extract natural gas and oil, which is achieved by using a high-pressure mix of water, sand, and chemicals blasted at the rock.

A byproduct is ethane, which is used to fuel the plastic industry. The Stand.earth investigation uncovered that much of the ethane from Texas is shipped overseas for plastic production.

Stand.earth observed that some of the brands linked to Permian Basin fracking include Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nestlé, and Procter & Gamble. P&G is the parent company of countless household brands, such as Gillette, Olay, and Always.

Why is fracking concerning?

The fracking process creates environmental damage and can significantly impact local communities. For example, it can lead to tremors or small earthquakes, and local water supplies can be contaminated with gas. There are even videos of residents near the Permian Basin lighting their tap water on fire, showcasing the extent of contamination.

"From toxic extraction in the Permian Basin to poisonous production along the Houston Ship Channel, the cost is irreversible damage to our children's health — low birth weights and reproductive and developmental harm — spanning generations," Yvette Arellano, founder and executive director of Houston grassroots environmental justice organization Fenceline Watch, told Euronews.

Fracking is a way to access an abundant energy resource, but extraction can be dangerous and destroy vital habitats. Meanwhile, relying on natural gas further slows the transition to non-polluting energy sources such as solar and wind.

The use of ethane for plastic brings further issues. Plastic is one of the most polluting materials on the planet. It doesn't degrade naturally, but it breaks down into smaller and smaller particles, becoming microplastics that can enter the bodies of animals and humans and have been linked to a variety of health issues.

The U.N. Environment Program noted that 19 to 23 million tonnes of plastic enter aquatic ecosystems every year, contaminating water supplies, destroying vital animal habitats, and posing a threat to marine life.

A study published in the Science Advances journal, summarized by Axios, noted that Coca-Cola is responsible for more than half of plastic pollution across the globe.

What is Coca-Cola doing about plastic pollution?

Coca-Cola is involved in eco-friendly initiatives — such as World Without Waste, which pledges to make all packaging recyclable — but critics argue it's not enough.

The company has said it will increase its global recycled plastic use to 30-35% by 2035, but its link to fracking operations suggests it is still looking to create new plastics.

Delphine Levi Alvares, global petrochemicals campaign manager at the Center for International Environmental Law, told Euronews that brands often forget "their primary business is not packaging, it's really bringing products to people."

Using dirty-fuel-based plastics is a choice, not a necessity. Recycled plastics and bio-based plastics are safer alternatives. Even refillable or no-package designs could work.

Until companies commit to reducing plastic use, fracking will remain profitable. It's important to recognize greenwashing — when corporations tout environmentally friendly practices but don't follow through — and support companies that are transparent about packaging material and working to prioritize sustainable choices for people and the planet.

