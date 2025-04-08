Researchers sound alarm on the health impacts of drinking from plastic water bottles: 'This points to a wider issue'

Test subjects were asked to drink only tap water and not consume liquids from plastic or glass bottles for one month.

Researchers have linked microplastics to yet another health problem.

What's happening?

A July study showed that abstaining from liquids in disposable bottles can lower blood pressure and therefore likely decrease the risk of heart problems, Earth.com reported.

The study focused on eight young adults from Austria, including five women. They were asked to drink only tap water and not consume liquids from plastic or glass bottles for one month. Their blood pressures were checked at the start of the study, two weeks later, and two weeks after that.

The women showed significant drops in blood pressure, especially diastolic readings. The men's results were not striking. The small sample size and premise that the tap water was free of microplastics could have skewed the results, though the researchers had some basis in prior research to assume tap water has a lower concentration of the pollutants than plastic bottles, or at least plastic bottles that have gotten hot, which has been linked with a higher rate of leaching.

"We sought a straightforward strategy to decrease plastic usage and concluded, following extensive research, that beverages packaged in plastic bottles should be avoided," the team wrote.

It's worth noting that the study is not advising against drinking water. As the International Bottled Water Association recently told The Cool Down in association with a study linking bottled water to microplastics, "with the high rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease in our on-the-go society, bottled water provides a safe, healthy, and convenient beverage choice" and "discouraging people from choosing this healthy drink option is not in the public interest."

Why is this important?

Microplastics result from larger plastics breaking down. They come from plastic bottles, containers, packaging, and more as well as car tires and synthetic clothing, Earth.com noted.

The researchers pointed out another study that revealed the particles, which are smaller than 5 millimeters, were also present in glass containers — an alarming aside.

"This points to a wider issue that stretches beyond visible waste and calls for innovative approaches to monitoring exposure," according to Earth.com.

The contaminants have been found in just about every part of the human body, including the brain, uteri, and testes, as well as animals, clouds, and the environment. Scientists can't definitively say what problems they cause, but evidence is mounting that microplastics lead to reproductive issues, testosterone disruption, learning difficulties in children, and more.

What's being done about microplastics?

The researchers suggested avoiding disposable products, especially water in plastic bottles. Instead, use reusable, nonplastic containers.

You can also bring your own to-go boxes to restaurants and opt for other nonplastic alternatives to the everyday goods that are harming your health.

Finally, avoid synthetic textiles and wash your clothes in cold water.

