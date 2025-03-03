Woman shares clever hack for reusing empty glass bottles: 'I can't believe I never thought of this'

"I have too many bottles — the options are endless."

Most of us are of the opinion that glass bottles are better than plastic when you're without a water bottle and need to grab a quick drink from a store. They keep our beverages cold longer, and scientists agree they are better for our bodies and the environment, the latter as long as they are reused or recycled.

they're also typically more stylish. Their only downfall? What to do with them when they're empty.

A savvy TikToker posted a quick and simple hack for reusing empty kombucha bottles.

The scoop

Sick of empty bottles collecting dust in the kitchen closet? Tired of buying household spray bottles? Well, Health-Ade (@Health-Ade) shared a video demonstrating how to turn an empty kombucha bottle into a helpful spray bottle.

The process couldn't be easier. Thoroughly clean that used bottle with soap and warm water, remove the label, and attach a spray nozzle. Fill it with your spray liquid of choice, and you're ready to go.

Looking for some more ideas? Use your newly refurbished bottles to make kitchen and bathroom cleaners by combining lemon juice or vinegar with water. Or create a gnat spray for your houseplants by diluting neem oil with water.

You can even make a scented air-freshening spray with essential oils. Homemade lavender spray is quite lovely.

How it's helping

If you drink kombucha regularly, you probably go through several bottles weekly. Over time, those bottles accumulate, whether by filling up the recycling bin or acting as dust-catchers in the closet.

While glass and aluminum are infinitely recyclable, and plastic can only be recycled once or twice, it's still better if any given bottle is reused after a one-time chug session. This hack gives those empty bottles a new purpose, making better use of manufacturing and shipping outputs.

This also allows you to buy your cleaning supplies in bulk as refill jugs — or make your own. Having a sturdier, more handsome glass bottle may even help to motivate you to buy those big refill jugs, which generally reduces carbon pollution over buying smaller plastic bottles individually, each with their own spray nozzle.

You'll save money and know what you're spraying onto the surfaces of your home. Not only that, but less waste will go into landfills, and fewer chemicals will go into the air. With over 28 billion glass bottles and jars ending up in landfills yearly, every small change can make a difference.

What everyone's saying

"I can't believe I never thought of this!" one user commented.

Another couldn't wait to put their empty bottles to good use, saying, "I have too many bottles the options are endless."

This hack even inspired some to offer more suggestions.

"I use them to make candles," one person said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.