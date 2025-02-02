Entrepreneur develops innovative tech to tackle hazardous waste: 'Addresses the challenges that traditional systems fail'

As waste becomes a bigger and bigger problem around the globe, one company has found a potential answer for the stuff that can slip through the cracks.

According to the Times of India, Dhwaj Bagrecha of NeoSan has developed "the world's first decentralized reject waste incinerator" in NEOX to help get rid of harmful waste in landfills, including biomedical, sanitary, and low-value plastics that can cause major environmental problems.

"NEOX addresses the challenges that traditional systems fail to solve by decentralizing waste management, reducing transport, and mitigating environmental damage," says Bagrecha.

NEOX does this via an ultra-high-efficiency electric incinerator that burns at roughly 1,200 degrees Celsius, hot enough to ensure minimal emissions from what it's burning. In fact, according to the Times, NEOX's temperature is so high that it reduces pollution by 98%.

Its modular design allows it to be portable and scalable, according to Bagrecha; it can be used directly at the source of the waste being incinerated, further reducing the environmental impact by reducing the required travel to get it where it needs to go.

"In places like India, land is limited, and waste importation systems are no longer viable. Decentralized solutions like NEOX are the future," Bagrecha said to the Times. In other words, NEOX helps to remove the need for a massive, centralized incinerator at a landfill by giving organizations smaller, modular incinerators that burn far hotter and with better efficiency than their larger counterparts.

Reducing landfills and waste is becoming a critical issue around the globe, and groups are finding unique ways to fight the growing problem.

Researchers have found an insect that eats plastic, which could make a critical dent in reducing pollution, while Bausch + Lomb is working to reduce the amount of plastic waste that comes from contact lenses. Other places are looking to invest in "smart landfill systems," which will help track methane released by their dumps to make sure levels aren't getting too high.

In the future, NeoSan and NEOX hope to scale their model to a fully industrial level, allowing widespread implementation of their system. They're also looking into the idea of smart trash bins, which help to prevent improper disposal of waste.

