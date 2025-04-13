Coca-Cola is under fire because one of its representatives visited a proposed site for an industrial park in India after villagers were assured an alternative location was under consideration.

What's happening?

As detailed by Munsif News 24/7, Coca-Cola is among the companies expected to set up shop at a proposed 203-acre industrial park near Ramagiri Khila, a historic site in the Peddapalli district in the state of Telangana.

Residents of Ratnapur village in Ramagiri Mandal have protested the move, as they have already surrendered significant portions of land for a separate project by Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd. and infrastructure projects including a national highway.

They argue that the government skirted its obligations to obtain consent to acquire land through village assemblies.

Following the villagers' outcry in February, Information Technology and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu promised them that officials would look into acquiring other land for the industrial park.

However, a Ratnapur site visit by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corp., a Coca-Cola representative, and other officials on March 18 reignited tensions.

Why is this important?

While the state government argues the industrial park will boost economic development, the project would require the acquisition of 165 acres of privately owned plots, including agricultural land. Villagers say losing more cultivable land would leave them without their livelihoods.

More broadly, the continued loss of agricultural land can have unintended ripple effects. As Investopedia notes, the world's most populous country is the second-largest food producer.

Like other nations around the world, though, India has experienced disruptions to food production as a result of rising global temperatures, threatening food security at home and in countries that depend on its exports.

What is being done about this?

Coca-Cola says on its website that it sustainably sources 64% of its ingredients, adding that it is important to ensure "ingredients are produced in a way that respects farmworkers and their communities while also protecting ecosystems."

While the industrial park is a different endeavor, given these stated values, increased awareness about the plight of the residents in Ratnapur — combined with public pressure — could move Coca-Cola to use its immense influence to advocate for another site or perhaps repurpose an existing structure to avoid new construction.

Ultimately, the iconic soft-drink maker has taken positive strides toward its sustainability goals, from upgrading to clean, non-polluting solar power at select facilities to reducing the need for virgin plastic (derived from dirty fuels) in its packaging.

However, it is impossible to ignore that government policies are directly linked to the for-profit company's decision-making.

Munsif News 24/7 reported that the villagers are standing firm in their opposition to the project and may force the government to relocate the project. The outcome could set a precedent for how the state handles future land disputes.

