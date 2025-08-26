Cadillac set to shake up EV market with superfast luxury model: 'Has done what Mercedes couldn't'

A new Cadillac is making a powerful statement in the electric vehicle luxury market. One auto expert believes it could surpass competitors and regain luxury brand status.

The Drive reported on the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V in a test drive review. The company said its performance variant is the "fastest production Cadillac in history."

While similar in looks to the standard Lyriq, the V model has serious upgrades.

Its motors and inverters deliver a total of 615 horsepower and 650 foot pounds of torque in Velocity Max mode. This promises a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds, but testing revealed it's even quicker.

Brembo brakes and Sachs adaptive dampers offer superior handling as well. Complementing the steering is General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system. Inside are a 33-inch LED display and leather seating to round out the tech-rich feel.

The Drive noted the balance of performance, luxury, and design: "Cadillac has done what Mercedes couldn't, which is create a fast, gorgeous, luxury EV that appeals."

It added, "Cadillac seems to be back," suggesting that the Lyriq-V will be a premium buyer's choice.

High-performance luxury EVs will help broaden the appeal of electric vehicles. Consumers have compelling benefits when they choose to drive an EV. Drivers get significant savings on fuel costs. They also lower routine maintenance with no oil or fluid changes. The quieter, smoother ride brings zero tailpipe pollution, creating cleaner air and communities.

Some hesitate to make the switch, citing concerns about EV battery manufacturing. Mining essential minerals for clean energy poses a minor environmental impact. The minerals needed for EVs are less than the billions of tons of dirty fuels extracted each year.

Studies show EVs become cleaner than gasoline cars after a short driving distance. The Tesla Model 3 makes up for its environmental costs compared to a Toyota Corolla after 13,500 miles.

EV owners can install solar panels to increase their cost savings, too. Fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or being on the grid. EnergySage makes comparing vetted local installers easy, saving up to $10,000 on solar. Sustainable, efficient energy makes driving an EV even more appealing.

Cadillac's ambition to be the luxury EV leader by 2030 aligns with a broader industry shift. Electrification, like the Lyriq-V, is capable of speed, luxury, and advanced features.

High-performance electric cars are here to stay and compete with their gasoline counterparts.

