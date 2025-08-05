'Outstanding' new electric SUV achieves record-breaking safety score: 'We've raised the bar for ourselves'

Electric car manufacturer Lynk & Co. International recently shattered records with the highest-ever Euro NCAP safety score for a compact SUV, CleanTechnica reported.

The European New Car Assessment Programme is an independent nonprofit organization that tests and rates automobiles on a five-star safety system. And Lynk & Co.'s 02, a fully electric compact SUV with a 200-kilowatt engine, clinched the spot as the safest vehicle in its class in 2025.

"With outstanding results across all assessment categories — including the highest-ever recorded rating of 89% for Safety Assistance — the 02 is setting a new safety benchmark in its segment," CleanTechnica stated.

The vehicle also achieved "outstanding" scores in Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, and Vulnerable Road User Protection.

"Safety has always been a core pillar of our product strategy, and with the Lynk & Co. 02, we've raised the bar for ourselves — and for the entire segment," vice president of product and strategy David Green said in a news release. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to building vehicles that are not only innovative and sustainable but also among the safest on the road."

Another often overlooked aspect of vehicular safety is air pollution, both inside and outside of the car — but it's one category wherein all electric vehicle models excel. That's because these vehicles don't burn oil for fuel, so they don't release the polluting gases that have been linked with severe health impacts and global heating.

To put it in perspective, one MIT study found that diesel-burning cars emit nearly twice as much pollution per mile over their lifetimes than EVs — a difference of 350 grams of carbon dioxide per mile to 200.

In addition to improved health and safety, many drivers are choosing to upgrade to EVs for the ease of ownership and lower costs. Since EVs don't have engines, they need far less expensive maintenance over their lifetimes. And obviously, they have no associated gasoline costs.

