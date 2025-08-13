Company unveils project to solve major issue for rural EV drivers: 'Proud to help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow'

Universal Green Group's new initiatives join an existing portfolio of over 700 green energy projects.

Illinois is now home to a fresh batch of new electric vehicle chargers.

In a statement shared by CBS 4, Universal Green Group announced it has rolled out Level 3 DC fast chargers across seven Illinois cities, including Granite City, Alton, Wood River, Havana, McHenry, North Aurora, and Litchfield.

These sites include support for CCS and NACS charging inputs. The company is simultaneously working on additional EV charger stations across Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon.

Meanwhile, Universal Green Group has also spun up five new commercial solar power projects in Texas. These span the communities of Gun Barrel City, Paris, and Baird.

Expanding EV infrastructure is a needed step for accelerating adoption. Range anxiety tends to be a big hurdle for those about to make the switch, but as charging networks expand, range becomes less of an issue.

Saving a few bucks on fuel costs is a major driver for those looking at electric vehicles, but there are loads of other benefits.

Exhaust from gas cars poses significant health risks, which makes a zero-emission vehicle more attractive.

That exhaust also contributes to atmospheric pollution, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. This extreme weather has negative knock-on consequences in food production and real estate.

Universal Green Group is showing that EV charging and solar power go hand-in-hand. If you're interested in doubling down on savings and sustainability, EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect you to vetted local solar installers. With the help of available rebates and credits, the company can help you lower installation costs by up to $10,000.

Universal Green Group's new initiatives join an existing portfolio of over 700 green energy projects, and they're showing no sign of slowing down.

"We are proud to help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow — one rooftop and one charging port at a time," the company said in its statement.

