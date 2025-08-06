New, cutting-edge technology could change how we power electric vehicles: 'This is a significant step forward'

In Zaragoza, Spain, a new electric vehicle charging project that uses zero-carbon emissions to run has been launched, according to Fuel Cell Works.

In June 2025, Circutor announced the launch of the ECOASIS project, which brings ultra-fast EV charging with off-the-grid, affordable energy sources, including solar panels and energy storage systems. The project was made in collaboration with Circutor, CIRCE technology, and Spanish service station chain Zoilo Rios Group.

The charging station is powered by 220 solar panels on the service station canopy and a 100kW battery and Hydrogen storage. The station has the capacity for EV charging and even powering isolated locations when the grid is down.

"This is a significant step forward for electric mobility," said the Zoilo Rios Group General Manager. "Working with a trusted and expert partner ecosystem has been invaluable along the three-year project, tackling the technical challenges encountered and turning our starting model into a reality today is very rewarding.

ECOASIS works purely with clean, renewable energy that doesn't pollute and can be set up anywhere, as it doesn't need an electrical grid. This presents considerable potential, and we are excited to see where this project goes next."

With over 60 million electric vehicles on the road and a projected 20 million more to be sold in 2025, public charging systems are even more important. However, public systems are falling behind demand. According to Statista, Spain would have to install over 183,900 electric vehicle chargers to meet the European Union's goals by 2030. At the end of 2023, there were approximately 30,345 public chargers available.

This installed system would help bring needed charging to drivers in Spain with sustainable energy uses. Hydrogen power helps safely store energy without using carbon, which can contribute to rising global temperatures and climate-driven weather disasters. And it's paired with solar power, which can further reduce costs with a sustainable energy source.

EV charging can help further grow the use of electric vehicles, which can help make cities cleaner. Electric vehicles can also help drivers save money on fuel costs. Installing solar can also further enhance energy savings.

