Chevrolet is making moves in emerging markets with the rollout of its new electric SUV, the Captiva EV, which is based on the Chinese Wuling Starlight S, Carscoops reported.

The Captiva EV is set to launch in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East — regions where its compact size and affordability are expected to make it a strong contender.

Unlike other electric vehicles in Chevrolet's lineup, this model is not planned for the U.S. market, largely due to its Chinese underpinnings and regional focus.

Much like the Wuling Starlight S, the Captiva EV is expected to offer a driving range of up to 317 miles and fast charging capabilities, reaching 30-80% battery in just 20 minutes.

While overall design closely mirrors the Starlight S, Chevrolet has made styling adjustments, particularly at the front end, to better align with its brand identity.

Technical specifications and pricing details have yet to be fully disclosed, as the vehicle is still undergoing final testing and homologation. However, interested buyers can already sign up for updates through Chevrolet's official website.

For consumers, the Captiva EV, similar to other EVs on the market, offers more than just affordability; it delivers everyday benefits like lower maintenance costs (no oil or fluid changes), fuel savings, a quieter ride, and zero tailpipe emissions. This not only eliminates local air pollutants but also helps to reduce heat-trapping pollution that contributes to climate change.

Installing solar panels can significantly boost the cost savings of EV ownership, as charging with solar energy is typically much cheaper than using public charging stations or drawing power from the electrical grid.

EnergySage offers a service that makes picking vetted local solar panel installers easy and can save users up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Public reaction to Chevrolet's upcoming EV rollout has been mixed.

One commenter celebrated the news, saying, "That's incredible, huge congratulations," while another noted a broader industry shift, remarking, "This seems to be the trend—legacy automakers are now relying on China for their EV expansion."

