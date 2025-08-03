Driver shares honest reaction after test-driving electric vehicle for first time: 'It was a surreal experience'

In some cases, the grass may not always be greener on the other side. But for one driver, the grass was not only greener but cleaner after getting the chance to finally test drive an electric vehicle.

While posting to r/electricvehicles, the ecstatic driver shared their first experience driving an EV after only ever driving internal combustion engine vehicles.

According to the Redditor, Chinese auto manufacturer BYD launched its EVs for the first time in Pakistan. While the driver admitted to not knowing much about EVs, they were eager to give it a go and see what all of the fuss was about.

"I went to their showroom today for a test drive, and man it was a surreal experience," noted the original poster. "The way these cars accelerate is amazing. For someone who drives [an] ICE vehicle, the difference in acceleration was mind blowing."

Outside of surprising drivers with snappy acceleration, EVs can offer a number of advantages compared to gasoline-powered cars. From reducing trips to the mechanic to reducing the amount of carbon emissions in the air, EV ownership can be a great option to not only save money but also help out the environment.

EV drivers can also contribute to the reduction of dirty fuels. By charging their vehicles using renewable energy sources like solar and wind, drivers can increase the cost savings associated with EVs.

Installing solar panels can be the ultimate home energy hack by bringing your home energy costs down to or near $0, all while offering a more reliable charging station for your car.

In the comments section, many users were happy to share in the excitement over EVs.

"That's the ticket for wider adoption of EVs, get butts behind the wheel!" exclaimed one commenter.

"Great to see this happening everywhere," added a second user.

"Now you see why we like EVs. There's no drive feel like an electric. It's absolutely amazing," wrote another commenter.

