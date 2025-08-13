Jeep-inspired EV turns classic military vehicle into next-gen beach cruiser: 'How can you not love it?'

The Moke is available for order now, with dozens of color options and customization packages to choose from.

A beloved vintage vehicle just got a 21st-century makeover that is turning heads.

Moke is a charming, all-electric remake of the 1960s military-style Jeep that is now designed for cruising with zero tailpipe pollution.

What makes the Moke so special is its blend of retro style and modern sustainability.

Fully electric and street-legal, this low-speed vehicle reaches up to 45 mph and offers a 75-mile range — perfect for short commutes or laid-back coastal living. Its open-air design, simple controls, and whisper-quiet ride make it an accessible, fun, and eco-friendly alternative to gas-guzzlers.

"It's honestly a great little beach cruiser, a great little thing to get around town and go get coffee in, and when the weather is this perfect, I mean come on, how can you not love it," one YouTuber said while test-driving the Moke.

The Moke, like other EVs, helps tackle transportation-related pollution — one of the biggest drivers of climate change.

As Reuters reported, "Even in the worst case scenario where an EV is charged only from a coal-fired grid, it would generate an extra 4.1 million grams of carbon a year while a comparable gasoline car would produce over 4.6 million grams."

While some EV critics point to the environmental toll of battery production and mineral extraction, about 30 million tons of minerals are needed each year to support the clean energy transition, compared to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels extracted annually, which are burned and gone forever. Many EV minerals, by contrast, can be reused and recycled.

EVs also come with perks for drivers. They don't require oil changes or engine tuneups, are cheaper to fuel, and far quieter than traditional cars. Even better? They get cleaner and cheaper over time — especially when paired with home solar.

For example, ​installing solar panels at home can dramatically increase the cost savings of driving an EV, since charging with sunshine is often cheaper and cleaner than using public charging stations or plugging into the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from trusted local solar installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

The Moke's electric rebirth reflects a wider movement in transportation. EV adoption in the U.S. has soared from just 22,000 vehicles in 2011 to over 2 million in 2021. And new models — from electric camper vans to half-boat, half-RV mashups — are changing what green mobility can look like.

The Moke is available for order now, with dozens of color options and customization packages to choose from.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.