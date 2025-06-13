Officials announce sweeping ban on common grocery item: 'Immediate end to production'

One concern is that it will impact the safety of tourists.

In a historic move, the governor of Bali, Indonesia, has addressed the island's growing plastic pollution problem.

On May 29, Gov. I Wayan Koster announced his plans to ban the production of plastic water bottles smaller than 1 liter.

"To preserve Bali's environment and ecosystem, the production of bottled water under one litre must stop," Koster said, as Indonesian news source Kompas.com reported and The Star shared.

"I am ordering an immediate end to production, and businesses must sell off their remaining stock so that, by next year, no bottles under one liter are in circulation across Bali," he added.

Bali has struggled with waste management. "Nearly all landfill sites in Bali have reached full capacity, with the majority of the waste consisting of single-use plastics, particularly water bottles," reported The Star.

Plastic pollution is a major problem across the globe. However, it becomes disastrous on small islands such as Bali that struggle with high tourist traffic, limited waste management systems, and overdevelopment. The existing landfills and recycling programs do not meet the demand of the island.

The Balinese have been drastically affected by the trash problem. In May, heavy rainfall eroded a riverbank in the village of Bungaya in Karangasem Regency, "flooding multiple houses with water levels reaching up to one metre," reported The Star. "Villagers blamed the overflow on trash caught beneath a nearby bridge, which obstructed the river's flow."

This new law will not only reduce waste and free up landfills but also help promote a culture of recycling in Bali. With proper leadership and programs in place, citizens and tourists alike can easily do their part to protect this tropical paradise.

In places such as Bali, tourism may be a strain on resources, but it's also a major economic engine. Some critics of the plan might feel that without everyday staples such as plastic water bottles, tourists will not feel safe coming to Bali due to questionable access to safe water. However, Koster argued that this move is done in service of maintaining Bali's beautiful beaches, which entice tourism.

"Bali attracts many tourists because of its beautiful ecosystem and culture. If the environment is damaged, no one will want to come here anymore, no tourists, no investors. Without tourism, there will be no economic growth," he added.

Plus, water bottles larger than 1 liter will still be widely available. This is critical as Indonesia works to improve water quality.

"The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning has set a bold target to increase the proportion of safe drinking water coverage from 11.8% in 2020 to 54.6% by 2030," reported the World Health Organization.

Locals and tourists alike rely on bottled water for the majority of their drinking water, as drinking the tap water in Bali is widely considered unsafe.

Although the water in Indonesia may not be safe to drink, plastic water bottles are not a permanent fix, as they can also be toxic. Plastic contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and sheds microplastics, which have been linked to health problems such as cancer, poor immunity, and reproductive issues.

This effort is a major step in reducing the estimated 334,000 tons of plastic waste created in Bali annually.

"Bali's domestic and international tourists generate 3.5 times more waste per day than residents, accounting for 13 per cent of Bali's total waste," added The Star as a reminder that responsible tourism and smart regional policy are critical to protect our most beautiful, remote destinations for generations to come.

