Coca-Cola announces bold initiative to solve dangerous issue with drinking water supply: 'We are grateful'

The Nigerian state of Borno, suffering from a severe drought, is now experiencing some relief thanks to the efforts of the Coca-Cola Foundation's Strengthening Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Service Delivery, Environews Nigeria reported.

S-WASH works together with a range of individuals and organizations in the affected communities to provide safe, clean water to those in need.

Implemented on a local level by the Global Environment & Technology Foundation and WaterAid, S-WASH has provided better access to water to more than 16,000 people across six communities, two health care facilities, and one school.

Access to clean water is a huge health and safety issue. Not only do people need it for drinking and cooking, but also for hygiene and sanitation. Without it, diseases spread out of control as desperate people are forced to use dirty water and endure unsanitary conditions. Existing health issues are also worsened by a lack of water.

The program has made a major impact, according to the recipients.

"Before S-WASH, we lacked clean water," said Zainab Bulama, a health care officer at Gamboru Primary Healthcare Centre in Borno, per EnviroNews Nigeria. "Now, with the rehabilitated borehole and handwashing stations, we can teach hygiene practices and ensure quality care."

Carlos Pagoaga, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said: "This water project is an example of our efforts to scale and accelerate access to safe drinking water and improve water security across Nigeria. We are grateful to work with local partners and communities to amplify our impact."

This effort to provide clean drinking water is refreshing from a company with an unfortunate history — and ongoing habit — of overusing water resources, making it difficult for some communities to access the water they need.

More focus on providing drinking water access and ensuring the responsible, sustainable use of resources would go a long way to easing the soda giant's environmental and community impact.

