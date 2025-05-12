FDA flags hidden contaminants in popular bottled water brands — here's what it uncovered

Ten bottled water samples tested by the Food and Drug Administration held detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, though none exceeded maximum contamination levels for drinking water, Quality Assurance & Food Safety magazine reported.

What's happening?

The FDA analyzed 197 bottled water samples from retail locations across the United States in 2023 and 2024. This testing included various types of water: purified, artesian, spring, and mineral.

Of the samples that showed PFAS, eight were domestic products (purified or spring water) that contained one to four PFAS. The remaining two were imported artesian waters that contained one or two PFAS.

The agency tested for 18 PFAS, including six for which the Environmental Protection Agency has established maximum contamination levels in public drinking water. Four detected PFAS were below these limits, while two don't have established limits.

This marks a change from previous FDA testing in 2016 and through the Total Diet Study, which didn't detect any PFAS in bottled water samples.

Why are PFAS concerning?

These chemicals are called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment or your body. PFAS exposure has been linked to serious health issues, including increased cancer risk, reduced immune function, and developmental problems.

You can absorb PFAS through drinking water, food, and even household products that contain these chemicals. When they enter your body, they can build up over time.

For families who rely on bottled water as a safer alternative to tap water, this finding creates new questions about which water sources can be trusted. PFAS contamination has created environmental justice issues in communities where water supplies have been contaminated by industrial facilities that produced or used these chemicals.

What's being done about PFAS?

The FDA says it continues to analyze bottled water and other foods for PFAS to understand exposure to these chemicals from food sources.

When the EPA establishes maximum contamination levels for public drinking water, the FDA must create similar standards for bottled water or determine that such regulation isn't necessary.

You can reduce your PFAS exposure by researching bottled water brands and looking for those that publish water quality reports that show PFAS testing results.

At home, filters certified to remove PFAS can help. Look for the NSF P473 certification when shopping.

Some companies proactively test for and remove PFAS from their products, responding to growing consumer awareness about these chemicals and their health effects.

