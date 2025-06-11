Lawmakers move forward on sweeping ban that will have big impact on grocery stores: 'Exactly what we need'

Oregon became the latest state to ban single-use plastic bags June 6 when Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill into law.

The prohibition will begin Jan. 1, 2027, covering restaurants, grocers, and other retail stores, Environment America reported.

Senate Bill 551 was years in the making. The Beaver State banned plastic bags in 2020, but businesses got around it by turning to thicker, supposedly multiuse plastic bags. California made a similar change in September, and 10 other states have some kind of plastic bag embargo in effect, per Environment America.

"In recent years, Oregon leaders have recognized the negative impacts of plastic pollution, and this new law will help us build a cleaner, greener future here in our state," Environment Oregon state director Celeste Meiffren-Swango said. "We've known for a long time that plastic film checkout bags pollute our communities, threaten our health and environment, and can harm wildlife. It's exciting to see our state taking steps to reduce this source of unnecessary waste and pollution."

Sen. Janeen Sollman, who cosponsored the bill, said plastic bags cost companies money and add to the excessive waste that is hurting human health, animals, and the environment. The average American, for example, uses 365 plastic bags per year — almost 100 times as many as the average Dane, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Plastic bags and similar items almost never get recycled, causing one-third of endangered leatherback sea turtle deaths and otherwise degrading in landfills and landscapes before breaking up into microplastics. Bans have been proved effective, however, eliminating the use of 300 bags per person annually.

"People realize quickly it's easy to live without plastic bags and get used to bringing a bag from home or skipping a bag when they can," Oregon Public Interest Research Group state director Charlie Fisher said. "Plastic bag bans mean less waste and less litter. For our children to inherit a less polluted Earth, that's exactly what we need."

In addition to ditching plastic grocery bags, you can use less plastic by swapping single-use water bottles for a reusable water bottle, bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants, and choosing more sustainable options for your coffee.

Supporting brands that prioritize the health of humans, wildlife, and the environment shows that eco-friendly decisions can be good for business, too.

