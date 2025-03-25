  • Tech Tech

Officials launch probe as small town residents are devastated by potential cancer link to decades-old factory: 'We deserve answers'

"I'm so thankful to be alive for this day."

by Mandy Carr
"I’m so thankful to be alive for this day."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Imagine being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 17 with no family history of cancer. That's what happened to one Michigan resident, and she wasn't the only one who was diagnosed. 

According to the Daily Mail, in 2018, health officials revealed that 16 wells in Otsego "had tested positive for the carcinogen dioxin, a by-product of the paper industry." 

What's happening?

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," were also found at the old paper mill site and the landfill where it dumped its waste. 

The paper mill closed down in 2005 after operating since 1939 but is still wreaking havoc on the residents. 

Otsego has had high rates of cancer, and the residents wondered if it had to do with the paper mill. Now, their speculations may have been proven right. 

PFAS are linked to cancers, including ovarian. They are also linked to reproductive issues, liver and kidney problems, weakened immune systems in children, low birth weights, weight gain, and increased cholesterol. More research is being done to understand all the adverse health effects. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The paper mill is not the only source of PFAS; studies have found that other industrial activities in the area also contribute to the problem. 

Why is the pollution from the paper mill concerning?

The 17-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer, Mary Zack, is now 37. Her sister was also diagnosed with breast cancer at 35.

She said, "So many current and past residents have come forward with health issues ranging from cancer, reproductive, endocrine or immune disorders since the use of PCBs in the paper mills."

Otsego resident Donna Wisnaski said her father also had cancer and suffered from other illnesses before dying in 1996. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and her mother developed emphysema.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about illnesses linked to PFAS?

Zack founded Justice for Otsego to fight for answers and help for her community. While her cancer has worsened since she started the fight, she has secured a victory for the town. According to the Daily Mail, the ​​Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has awarded the community a "$500,000 grant to track long-term health issues possibly linked to the pollution." 

"We deserve this, and we deserve answers. I'm so thankful to be alive for this day," Zack said.

You can donate to climate causes that are doing vital research to understand this cancer-causing pollution better and to help the victims.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x