Officials launch probe as small town residents are devastated by potential cancer link to decades-old factory: 'We deserve answers'

Imagine being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 17 with no family history of cancer. That's what happened to one Michigan resident, and she wasn't the only one who was diagnosed.

According to the Daily Mail, in 2018, health officials revealed that 16 wells in Otsego "had tested positive for the carcinogen dioxin, a by-product of the paper industry."

What's happening?

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," were also found at the old paper mill site and the landfill where it dumped its waste.

The paper mill closed down in 2005 after operating since 1939 but is still wreaking havoc on the residents.

Otsego has had high rates of cancer, and the residents wondered if it had to do with the paper mill. Now, their speculations may have been proven right.

PFAS are linked to cancers, including ovarian. They are also linked to reproductive issues, liver and kidney problems, weakened immune systems in children, low birth weights, weight gain, and increased cholesterol. More research is being done to understand all the adverse health effects.

The paper mill is not the only source of PFAS; studies have found that other industrial activities in the area also contribute to the problem.

Why is the pollution from the paper mill concerning?

The 17-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer, Mary Zack, is now 37. Her sister was also diagnosed with breast cancer at 35.

She said, "So many current and past residents have come forward with health issues ranging from cancer, reproductive, endocrine or immune disorders since the use of PCBs in the paper mills."

Otsego resident Donna Wisnaski said her father also had cancer and suffered from other illnesses before dying in 1996. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and her mother developed emphysema.

What's being done about illnesses linked to PFAS?

Zack founded Justice for Otsego to fight for answers and help for her community. While her cancer has worsened since she started the fight, she has secured a victory for the town. According to the Daily Mail, the ​​Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has awarded the community a "$500,000 grant to track long-term health issues possibly linked to the pollution."

"We deserve this, and we deserve answers. I'm so thankful to be alive for this day," Zack said.

You can donate to climate causes that are doing vital research to understand this cancer-causing pollution better and to help the victims.

