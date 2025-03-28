New study uncovers disturbing risk to women's health: 'Further studies are warranted'

With more scientific studies, attention to the issue will continue to increase.

A new study has uncovered a potential link between toxic perfluoroalkyl substances — also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals" — and reproductive health.

What's happening?

PFAS are commonly referred to as forever chemicals and for good reason: These human-made chemicals don't break down, meaning there's nowhere for them to go other than our waterways, soil, and even our bodies.

In a study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, researchers found that exposure to a PFAS called perfluorotridecanoic acid — or PFTrDA — was "associated with higher odds of endometriosis." Certain other PFAS may also be associated with this effect.

Endometriosis affects around 1 in 10 girls and women of reproductive age in the United States and 200 million worldwide, according to the Endometriosis Foundation of America. Yet, its causes remain largely unknown.

It can be associated with numerous symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, severe pain, and infertility. Particularly with its potential to significantly impact quality of life, more research is needed to address this widespread health condition.

"These findings suggest that exposure to certain PFAS may increase the odds of endometriosis," the study found. "However, given the modest sample size, further studies are warranted to verify these results."

Why is this study important?

PFAS exposure isn't just an individual issue. It's a widespread public health issue — just like endometriosis.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "Many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment."

And this study isn't the first time researchers have looked at PFAS for their potential links to health concerns. Scientists continue to investigate connections between PFAS and hormonal imbalances as well as certain types of cancer. Despite growing evidence of their risks, these forever chemicals remain largely unregulated in many parts of the world.

The longer we wait to take action, the more damage these chemicals may cause, especially for girls, women, and other marginalized groups already disproportionately vulnerable to chronic illness and environmental impacts.

What's being done about PFAS?

More investment in robust research is needed to better understand any connections between PFAS and reproductive health as well as potential solutions. For example, menstruation has been found to be a possible route for expelling PFAS from the body — but also, some menstrual products have previously been shown to contain the chemicals.

A recent class-action lawsuit was filed against Johnson & Johnson and independent health company Kenvue for selling bandages containing PFAS. Underscoring disproportionate impacts on marginalized communities, these bandages were marketed to people of color.

Local governments are taking a stand against forever chemicals too. Santa Clara County in California has filed a lawsuit against major corporations over PFAS contamination in drinking water.

You can also take personal actions to reduce your exposure to PFAS. For instance, there's a significant presence of PFAS in fast food packaging, so cooking at home can help. Alternatively, you can consult PFAS Central's running list of PFAS-free brands to consume more mindfully.

