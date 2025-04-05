Farmers scramble to protect food supply as harvests shrink across multiple regions: 'Experiencing sharp declines in production'

More than 137,000 farmers have been impacted by damage from the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Farmers and consumers around the world are battling widespread inflation. In Sri Lanka, low yields, high prices, and loss of income are all impacting agricultural production.

What's happening?

The last few months have been very difficult for the agricultural sector in Sri Lanka, a small island nation off the southern coast of India. Key crops like rice, tea, and coconut are "experiencing sharp declines in production," according to a March report from the local outlet Daily Mirror.

Based on data from the Central Bank, rice production in Sri Lanka is predicted to be down nearly 6% from the prior season's output. This is already causing shortages in the country, where rice is a big part of the local cuisine.

Citing a potential contributing factor relevant to the shortages, an earlier Daily Mirror article noted in January that this season "137,880 farmers have been affected by the destruction caused by the recent Bay of Bengal low pressure area."

A February report from Climate Fact Checks noted that Dr. Pathmasiri Karunarathne of the Rice Research and Development Institute identified "unpredictable rainfall patterns, shifting rain intensities, and increasing pest challenges" as chief causes of recent rice field damage in Sri Lanka. Dr. Karunarathne also confirmed that flooding in the region had been "exacerbated by a depression in the Bay of Bengal."

With agricultural producers around the world facing the impacts of extreme weather, tea and coconut production in Sri Lanka have also experienced downturns lately. This is causing problems for farmers, the public, and the government as it tries to balance the small country's food supply.

Why is it concerning?

The issues in Sri Lanka are being seen all over the world. Extreme weather events like hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, drought, and wildfires have disrupted supply chains in every industry. And the impacts can be felt even more deeply when cultural staples — and the culturally significant jobs that support them — take the hit.

Turkey — a country placing high importance on tea and the fifth biggest producer of the crop globally — has seen drier and hotter conditions threaten its yields. The quality of Japan's staple harvest of rice has also been hurt by extreme heat.

Rising global temperatures are driving weather events that threaten individual farms and whole growing seasons, slowing down or even damaging food production. This can lead not only to product scarcity but also, relatedly, higher grocery prices, compounding the effects for sellers and consumers both.

What can be done to help?

To combat these issues, the Rice Research and Development Institute in Sri Lanka has helped to introduce more flood-tolerant rice types as well as sustainable farming practices. RRDI also develops new technologies to suit a changing climate, focusing not only on the potential for flooding but also drought. Climate Fact Checks described, for example, the "Alternate Wetting and Drying method for drought management, which has been shown to save water without adversely affecting rice yields."

Still, declines in crop yields are likely to continue sending grocery prices higher over the coming decades. Consumers can save money and help the environment by making choices for sustainability, like switching to solar power and electric vehicles as well as reducing household plastic waste and carbon footprints overall.

Individuals can also work to navigate increasing food costs with a little extra planning. Eating more plant-based foods and less red meat, making a grocery list, checking for coupons, and considering apps and services that offer food at reduced prices can all add up.

