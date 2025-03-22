Grocery bill hikes projected as staple crop faces devastating losses — here's what you need to know

At first glance, Japan's rice harvest numbers might appear stable — but the quality of the crop has plummeted, and it could be an indicator of more food supply strains to come.

When people reflect on the changing climate, they often consider rising sea levels or unusual shifts in seasons and weather patterns. But these phenomena are just the beginning. As extreme weather ravages crops and disrupts global food production, experts predict food prices will soar. The situation in Japan may be one indicator of what's to come worldwide.

What's happening?

Japan is not exempt from the effects of rising global temperatures. The country is known for rice-based dishes like sushi and rice cakes, but it's now facing a rice shortage.

At first glance, Japan's rice harvest numbers might appear stable. But the quality of the crop has plummeted, reflecting broader challenges outlined in The Pinnacle Gazette in terms of climate-driven agricultural struggles and resulting in heightened food import costs.

The Diplomat explained that, due to extreme heat, only 59.6% of Japan's 2023 rice harvest received the highest quality grade. This represents a 16-point drop from the previous year, which reportedly contributed to price increases and panic buying in 2024.

Poor harvests caused by adverse weather conditions have forced the country to rely more heavily on food imports, per the Gazette. For three consecutive years, Japan has spent over 10 trillion yen (about $67 billion) total food imports, and the massive price tag is expected to increase over the next few years.

Last year alone, the nation saw a 5% increase in agriculture imports compared to 2023, reaching 9.54 trillion yen (about $64 billion) by the end of 2024, the Gazette reported. Although a less sharp increase, seafood imports have risen by 2% compared to the previous year.

Why are higher food prices a growing concern?

Japan's rising food prices are straining household budgets and making basic necessities less affordable. Additionally, the country's increasing reliance on imports could have broader effects on global markets, including in the United States.

More than the economic impact of higher food prices and increased demand for imports, a larger issue remains: the growing risks of rising temperatures on global agriculture.

Erratic weather caused by rising temperatures can affect the global food supply by driving food scarcity and prices accordingly. Japan's import crisis serves as a warning sign for other nations, including the U.S., where a chaotic climate could potentially disrupt supply chains.

What's being done about it?

Reuters has reported that researchers in Japan are developing heat-resistant crops to help produce high-quality rice despite the looming heat waves. Globally, scientists are developing gene-edited fruits and vegetables with longer shelf lives.

Meanwhile, some U.S. researchers are focusing on regenerative agriculture — enhancing soil health, conserving water, and reducing carbon pollution in farming.

As researchers worldwide look for long-term solutions to combat the effects of a warming planet on crops and livestock, individuals can contribute too. Being mindful of food waste, recycling, and even efforts as small as shopping intentionally can make real impacts. Every small step counts.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.