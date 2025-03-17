New report warns that over 4 million people could soon face crisis-level food insecurity: 'The situation could deteriorate to catastrophic levels'

"Children are the most affected, facing severe malnourishment and diseases that increase their risk of death."

Worsening drought, ongoing conflict, and soaring food prices in Somalia are pushing millions of people toward extreme hunger in the coming months, the United Nations warns.

What's happening?

New food security assessments indicate that 4.4 million Somalian people could face crisis levels of food insecurity between April and June 2025, the organization reports. This crisis is expected to hit internally displaced persons, pastoralists with limited livestock, and farming households that have exhausted their food supplies the hardest.

In late 2024, the country experienced lower-than-average rainfall, which severely reduced crop yields, depleted water sources, and led to livestock losses, the organization explains. In addition, erratic rainfall and riverine flooding in agricultural regions further exacerbated crop loss. This has all led to soaring food prices in a country that is already dealing with poverty and conflict-driven displacement.

According to the UN, local aid agencies say that "without swift intervention, the situation could deteriorate to catastrophic levels."

Why is Somalia's food crisis concerning?

The country's children are at elevated risk of malnourishment, according to Nisar Syed, officer-in-charge for the UN Children's Fund in Somalia.

"Past climate events demonstrate that children are the most affected, facing severe malnourishment and diseases that increase their risk of death and long-term developmental issues," Syed said.

Meanwhile, other regions are also facing worsening droughts as our climate crisis intensifies. For instance, ongoing drought and unseasonably warm temperatures in Ukraine have depleted the country's grain supplies over the last seven years. In addition to providing food for its own citizens, Ukraine is an important grain exporter to Turkey, Spain, and China, as well as countries in the Middle East and Africa. Plus, blazing temperatures and drought in the Mediterranean are pushing olive oil prices to record highs.

What's being done about drought conditions?

Researchers are hard at work developing more drought-resistant crops. For instance, one team in Spain has developed an algae-based product that helps crops like lettuce and broccoli withstand periods of little rain.

Worsening drought is one of a number of consequences of a warming planet. Reversing this trend will require a massive shift away from dirty energy sources, which contribute more than three-quarters of all planet-warming pollution. Some governments, communities, and companies are already doing their parts to make the shift to cleaner energy. For instance, towns in rural Virginia are adding over 1 million new jobs by focusing on renewable solar energy instead of coal.

Everyone can also make a difference by learning more about critical climate issues and voting for pro-climate candidates who will fight for planet-friendly policies.

